CARTHAGE — According to Veterans Affairs statistics, 22 veterans a day die by suicide, many after suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Michael Booth, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227, said that number is too many.
“One is too many; I’d like to see the number at zero,” he said. “Through outreach and awareness we hope to get the word out that there are resources for those who need help and there’s help for family members.”
The VFW and its auxiliary, in partnership with the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce and the North County Veteran and Service Member Suicide Prevention Coalition, hosted a Stop 22 Walk Saturday. Starting at the Carthage Farmers Market pavilion, the more than 60 participants, including many veterans organization representatives, walked for 22 minutes in remembrance of the 22 veterans a day lost to suicide.
For the second year, Deanna M. “Dee Dee” Guyette, Post 7227 Auxiliary president, organized the local Stop 22 Walk, this year coinciding with September as Suicide Awareness Month. Initially, the event was suggested by the New York State Department VFW commander whose special project was homelessness and encouraged each post to support the walks.
Mrs. Guyette said that last year one participant had just lost a family member who was a veteran.
“To be able to connect with someone who was directly affected made it meaningful to continue the walk,” she said.
Members of the Combat Vets motorcycle club participated in the walk.
“We are all veterans and support veteran organizations,” said Jefferson County chapter commander Brian L. “Hunter” Overbey. “Too many veterans take their lives each day. We are veterans helping veterans.”
A dozen agencies and organizations were on hand with information and support for veterans and their families.
Christine B. Robinson, employee assistance program coordinator for Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness, said the agency has resources for people who want to find help and resources for families. There is a suicide prevention hotline — 988, press 1 — and Suicide Alertness Training available.
“It’s important to make the connection and ask questions,” she said, if someone feels a friend or family member is contemplating suicide. “Start talking and then make sure they are safe.”
Team RWB — Red White and Blue, an organization to provide social and recreational activities for active duty military members and veterans, was on hand with membership information.
Since drug abuse can lead to suicide, according to Cindy Getman-Hubbard, family support specialist at Anchor Recovery Center of NNY, who attended the Stop 22 Walk.
“We want to encourage people to get help if needed and have them know resources are out there,” she said.
The mobile Veterans Center was set up at the walk to provide information on the services for readjustment counseling available to veterans and their families.
Michael J. Walling, veteran outreach program specialist, said the agency helps with readjustment to family life upon return from deployment, transitioning out of the service, PTSD, depression and military sexual trauma along with aid for service-connected claims.
Janice M. Gravely, American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 commander, said the Legion’s national commander has taken up support for suicide prevention.
“We believe no veteran should be left behind,” she said. “I’m glad the VFW has taken the lead on this walk to support veterans and raise awareness about suicide and mental health.”
Alexandria Bay American Legion Post 904 also had an informational table.
Representing Soldier On, Michelle A. Hobart, Support Services for Veterans Families case manager, said the agency has programs for homeless veterans and those who are at risk of being homeless along with Soldier On Success offering financial counseling. These free programs are for active duty service members, retires and veterans of all military branches.
“Our mission is support the economic and social welfare of the vicinity,” said Justina Jarrard, Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “With Fort Drum nearby, there is a high military presence here so we wanted to be part of this.”
The organizers hope to make the Stop 22 an annual event.
