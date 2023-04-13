Staying true to the organization’s core mission — “To enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, our military, and our communities by our devotion to mutual helpfulness” — two area posts have set up programs for veterans and the community.
Two years ago, after Janice M. Gravely became commander of American Legion Bassett-Baxter Post 789 in Carthage, she started a program to provide a brunch and health checks for veterans and community members each Wednesday.
“I learned that a lot of veterans especially Vietnam veterans were meeting at McDonald’s,” the commander recalled. “I asked them what it would take to have them come to the legion. Many of them don’t drink and didn’t think the legion was the place for them.”
After the commander suggested a brunch, the veterans decided to come.
Commander Gravely said volunteers served the first brunch July 28, 2021, and have continued every Wednesday since.
“Rain, sleet, snow or shine, people come,” she said, noting 40 to 50 people come out for the brunch.
Although, the meal is on a donation basis, the commander said the program has been a “great asset.”
With the profits from the donations, the post was able to purchase computers, security cameras and to contract with a security service for four years.
Besides getting the “free meal,” attendees have the opportunity to have a health check which includes blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen level and blood glucose checks.
Veteran David Stevens, Croghan, took advantage of the health check during Wednesday’s brunch.
“She healed me,” he said, noting his blood pressure has gone down since he has had regular checks.
The commander, who is an advanced EMT and is studying to become a paramedic, preforms the health checks and, when time allows, brings out circulation aids and massagers.
“People don’t know about the power of massage to keep patients viable,” she said.
One of the biggest draws to the brunch is the camaraderie.
Rodger Mono, Carthage, said he has attended since it started for the companionship and “the great breakfast.”
Dale Flitcroft, Felts Mills, is not a veteran but said the commander was at the weekly Legion-sponsored classic car cruise-in and invited him and fellow car club members.
“I always meet someone new,” Stanley Buzzell chimed in.
Veteran Glen Sarnowski described the brunch as “a nice community event,” adding, “I’m sorry to see it go.”
When she started the program, Ms. Gravely promised to continue the brunches as long as she was commander. However, at the recent election, she was voted out of office and does not believe the new slate of officers will support the program.
The last brunch will be held May 31. Commander Gravely has invited representatives of Neurolumen, a light therapy pain relief aid, to attend to demonstrate the device.
The American Legion Post 162 in Lowville has been hosting quarterly Operation Support Our Veterans events for more than a year. Representatives from the Department of Veteran Affairs, Watertown Vet Center, Clear Path for Veterans, and other agencies set up at the 5383 Dayan St. post to show veterans what their organizations can do to help them.
“Many veterans don’t understand their eligibility for veterans services,” said C. Lee Hinkleman, post commander.
He said since the post began the quarterly events, at least 12 veterans have enrolled in veterans’ services.
“A lot of veterans don’t want to go to the VA building,” said the commander. “The legion environment is more relaxing and we can bring them counseling that is unique to them.”
Commander Hinkleman said about 30 veterans visit each time the event is offered.
“It keeps growing,” he said. “I strongly encourage all veterans, no matter when or where they served, to come over to see what benefits they qualify for.”
According to the Veterans Affairs website, a “veteran means a person who served in the active military, naval, or air service and who was discharged or released therefrom under conditions other than dishonorable.”
The next event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 and 22. No appointments are necessary for the event and lunch is provided each day for veterans, with a chef-prepared meal on Friday.
For more information, call 315-376-3712.
Commander Hinkleman invites attendees to tour the historical reconstruction and visit the post’s museum. To learn more about the post’s history, visit www.americanlegionfamily.org and watch a five-minute video.
