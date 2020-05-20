MASSENA — The coronavirus has caused village of Massena officials to make some modifications to how residents are able to pay their village taxes this year.
No cash will be accepted because of concerns about how many people may have handled the bills over time, and no payments can be made personally at the office because of the temporary closure of the Massena Town Hall.
“The town hall remains closed per discussion with the supervisor. We’ll make a decision at some point when the village offices will open,” Mayor Timmy J. Currier told trustees Tuesday.
In addition, he said, “We’re not accepting any cash payments. They’re not accepting any payments in person.”
He said they weren’t accepting cash “for the safety of our staff and the safety of people that are receiving change when they come in.”
“We recognize this is an inconvenience for people that would like to pay by cash,” he said.
Among the available options is to mail in the payment, postmarked before the due date, to Village of Massena, 60 Main St., Room 10C, Massena, N.Y. 13662.
“They’re encouraging people to mail their tax payments in,” Mr. Currier said.
A second option is to deposit the payment in a “Village of Massena” drop box,” which has been in existence for quite some time in front of town hall,” he said.
Residents can pay those options with a personal check, bank check or money order. Checks should be made payable to “Village of Massena” and should include a telephone number on the check or envelope in case of questions. The tax payment stub must be included with the check.
Mr. Currier said they’ll also accept a credit card payment, but it will come with an extra charge for the user. The payment processing company charges a convenience fee of 2.65 percent, or $1 minimum.
“If somebody wants to pay by credit card... they incur the credit card expense. We’re prohibited by law to absorb that cost,” he said.
Credit card payments are accepted via telephone by calling 315-769-7052 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.
Residents who pay their taxes this year will receive a receipt in the mail.
Mr. Currier said there are no provisions to waive late fees.
“The only person that can grant that the fee be waived is the governor. He has to issue an executive order. It’s up to him to make that decision. He has not,” he said.
