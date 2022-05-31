MASSENA — It took some time, but the village of Massena is now seeing a profit from the Massena Rescue Squad, which it assumed control of in January.
Treasurer Kevin M. Felt told village trustees that, year-to-date, the village has seen a net profit of $16,764.91.
He said resource recovery revenue was $176,038.18, while it had expenses of $567.83 for equipment and $158,705.44 for contractual.
“As I was hoping that we would get to the point of getting four or five months into it, that we would break even and kind of cross that threshold. We have a lot of the expenses that are larger expenses for the year, so that should improve for the rest of the year, I assume,” he said.
The village took over management of the Massena Rescue Squad from the town at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.
As the Dec. 31 deadline approached, the Massena Town Board approved resolutions authorizing former Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy to sign an intermunicipal agreement with the village, and authorized Mr. O’Shaughnessy to sign the asset transfer agreement between the town and village.
The asset transfer agreement transferred all the property and assets of the rescue squad to the village, but not the money. The town paid bills that were generated up to the end of December and the village took over payment in January. The town kept any resource recovery money generated by the rescue squad until the end of last year.
Mr. Felt also reported on the latest sales tax revenues the village had received from St. Lawrence County. He said that news was positive.
“Sales tax received from the county the first of May was in the amount of $505,911. This compares to just under $480,000 ($479,983) from the same quarter last year, which is about a 5.4% increase. Year-to-date, we have received $1,661,495. At the same time last year, we received 1,566,998. So, year-to-date, we are up $94,497, approximately 6%,” Mr. Felt said.
