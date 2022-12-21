MASSENA — The village of Massena will save just over 42% in health care premium costs after switching plans in October.
During Tuesday’s village board meeting, Treasurer Kevin M. Felt told trustees he had received the latest premium updates from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, the village’s health insurance provider.
Single employee coverage would decrease from $1,013.15 to $582.23; employee and spouse coverage would decrease from $2,026.29 to $1,164.45; employee and children coverage would decrease from $1,722.35 to $989.78; and family coverage would decrease from $2,887.46 to $1,659.34.
“Our health insurance provider, Blue Cross Blue Shield, has updated what I believe should be the final rates now, effective Jan. 1 with the new change from the Platinum Plan to the Bronze Plan. Because of that, we’re going to see about a 42.5% decrease in the premiums,” Mr. Felt told trustees.
Effective Jan. 1, the village will cancel existing health insurance coverage through the Excellus SimplyBlue Plus Platinum 2 Plan and provide health insurance coverage through Excellus Bronze 4 PPO Plan for active employees and their eligible dependents and for non-Medicare-eligible retirees and their eligible dependents.
Under the change, the village will provide a health reimbursement arrangement covering 100% of the deductible for each employee and their dependents.
The village will also continue to provide health insurance coverage through the Medicare Advantage Plan with United Healthcare for all Medicare-eligible members and their eligible dependents.
Under the village’s current plan, there are no individual or family deductibles. The village pays $3,025,454 in annual premiums for 119 employees.
Under the Excellus Bronze 4 PPO plan presented to trustees by Zachary Zuckerman, employees will see a $7,500 deductible for singles and $15,000 deductible for families, both of which will be covered by the village. The village will pay annual premiums of $1,738,641, a decrease of 42.5%, according to literature provided by Mr. Zuckerman, vice president of USI Insurance Services.
Mr. Felt said that, with the village changing health plans in January, they’ll see a decrease in the premium costs for fiscal year 2022-23, running from January to May, and fiscal year 2023-24, running from June to December.
He also reported that rates were unchanged for the Prescription and Medicare Supplement Plan offered by United Healthcare for employees, retirees and/or spouses ages 65 and over. That monthly rate remains at $306.16.
