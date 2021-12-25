MASSENA — The village of Massena will see an 8.87% increase in health care contributions for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Treasurer Kevin Felt told trustees on Tuesday that the monthly rates will be increasing for employees, employee and spouse, employee and children, and family tiers.
For employees, the rate will increase from $930.58 in 2021 to $1,013.15 in 2022. For employee and spouse, the rate increases from $1,861.15 in 2021 to $2,026.29 in 2022. Rates for employee and children will increase from $1,581.98 in 2021 to $1,722.35 in 2022. And the family rate will increase from $2.652.15 in 2021 to $2,887.46 in 2022.
Mr. Felt said the change will increase the costs for fiscal year 2021-22, from January to May, and fiscal year 2022-23, from June to December.
“Our health insurance provider, Excellus (Blue Cross Blue Shield) updates premiums for the next calendar year,” he said. “It doesn’t go by fiscal year, it’s calendar. So this kind of messes with the budget a little bit.”
He said there was an increase of just over 2% last year.
“So that’s a bit higher this year for the increase,” Mr. Felt said. “So it’s going to affect the 21-22 budget that we’re currently in from January to May, and then next year’s budget for 22-23.”
He also told trustees that the Prescription and Medicare Supplement plan from United Healthcare would see a 2% decrease, from $416.50 in 2021 to $408.17 in 2022.
“The Prescription and Medicare Supplement plan that we have for employees, retirees and their spouses that are aged 65 and over, they’re also on an account basis and they’re going down 2% for the next year,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire wondered about what the village had budgeted for health care compared to the actual increase.
“I think we were pretty cautious on the plan, so it shouldn’t be that big of a bump in the road for us,” Mr. LeBire said.
Mr. Felt agreed, noting that the village budgets a 10% increase each year for health care costs.
