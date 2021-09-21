WATERTOWN — In hopes of easing the pressures of health care staffing shortages that New York has been experiencing since before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iroquois Healthcare Association will be offering virtual job fairs for different regions, including the north country.
The “Take A Look” job fairs consist of five online events focusing on different regions of Upstate New York. The first event will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday for the north country region. A full event schedule and instructions for how job seekers should register can be found at iroquois.org.
“Hospitals in Upstate New York are in desperate need of both clinical and non-clinical workers. In order to continue battling this ongoing pandemic, something has to be done,” IHA President and CEO Gary J. Fitzgerald said in a statement. “IHA hopes to give some relief to our member hospitals with these virtual job fairs, from a safe distance.”
Providers will be looking for both clinical staff such as nursing assistants, RNs, and LPNs, as well as non-clinical staff such as housekeeping, food service, maintenance and more. IHA contracts online platform Brazen to host the fairs, which allows providers to set up and design virtual “booths” to showcase their organization.
Job seekers can browse the booths to learn more without further interaction, or choose to speak with representatives. The platform offers text and video chat capabilities for job seekers and providers to connect and learn more about each other. There is no cost to either the employers or job seekers to participate in the events. To assist providers in setting up their exhibitions, IHA is also offering individual trainings.
The IHA began the “Take A Look” campaign in 2013 with the goal of exposing health care professionals in training to practice opportunities in Upstate New York communities. The COVID-19 pandemic has paused the tours, but there is still a need to expose job seekers to the possibilities that Upstate New York has to offer.
