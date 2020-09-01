SARANAC LAKE – Adirondack Health has extended current visitor restrictions at Adirondack Medical Center through at least Monday.
Exceptions will continue to be made for maternity care partners and imminent end-of-life situations. In addition, care partners are permitted to accompany a patient to joint replacement and/or bariatric educational classes in the Redfield Boardroom, and to outpatient visits on a case-by-case basis.
Mercy Living Center will remain closed to all in-person visitors indefinitely.
