Volunteers needed to help in COVID response activities

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Health Department continues to recruit volunteers to help provide support for its COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Non-medical volunteers are needed to help register and screen people who are being vaccinated, manage flow control, and help with other activities. EMTs, certified first responders and other medical professionals are needed to administer vaccines, provide emergency medical assistance, and monitor patients.
“A mass vaccination clinic is a big undertaking, and we rely on support from many volunteers and partner agencies in addition to our own Health Department staff,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “The clinics have been running very smoothly, but we can always use more people to help with the many steps required to deliver the vaccine.”
Huang said additional clinics will be announced as more vaccine becomes available.
Those interested in helping out are asked to complete a form on the county’s COVID-19 page and provide information about their medical license, CPR certification, availability, areas of interest and other related information.
The application form is posted on the health department’s COVID – 19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/medical_volunteering.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.