ALBANY — State officials are looking to make changes to the long-term care ombudsman program in an effort to help long-term health care facility residents understand their rights and improve their care.
The ombudsman program in New York is a federal advocacy program, funded and housed within the state Office for the Aging, that sends volunteers into nursing homes, long-term care facilities, independent living communities and other long-term health care agencies.
Those volunteers are tasked with advocating for the patients in these facilities, ensuring patient needs are met and complaints are addressed, and can pass along complaints or concerns to the state Department of Health with permission from the affected patient.
But in recent years, program officials have been unable to visit all of the long-term care facilities in New York regularly, with many facilities going for months without an ombudsman visit.
According to AARP, 80% of care facilities in New York City alone did not see a visit in a three-month period in mid-2022.
“The ombudsman program is failing because it is underfunded,” said Beth R. Finkel, the New York state director for AARP.
In a hearing of the Assembly Standing Committee on Aging this week, Albany legislators and officials involved in elder care discussed what the ombudsman program needs to be successful, and debated adding another $15 million to the program budget to hire professionals in place of the volunteers. Plans are already in the works to provide the office with another $2.5 million annually.
“We need a $15 million budget for 200 full-time staff,” Ms. Finkel said Thursday.
While some Democratic legislators on the committee seemed interested in professionalizing the office, Assemblyman Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, said he is not convinced that the program needs to be fully staffed by professional ombudsmen.
“I don’t know if it needs $15 million,” he said. “There has to be some midpoint there.”
Mr. Gray said he thinks there is a lot of value in having volunteer ombudsmen monitoring long-term care facilities, because their passion for protecting the patients is the main driver of their work. He said be believes adding professional staff in the upper ends of the office, handling paperwork, training, administration and high-level operations, would offer value, but believes the people heading into long-term care facilities regularly should stay volunteers.
“Their integrity is best protected with a volunteer staff,” he said.
Mr. Gray said the COVID-19 pandemic gave the public a rare sight into just how dysfunctional some long-term care facilities had become, with major breakdowns in patient care, communication with families and the public, and staff care. As with most other areas of the health care industry, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a steep drop in staffing levels, further stressing these facilities.
Mr. Gray said he is hopeful that a marketing push, getting more information about what the ombudsman’s office does, would be beneficial both to long-term care residents and to those who may want to become ombudsmen themselves.
“You could have local offices for the aging step in and push for more volunteers,” he said. “AARP could also step in to help advertise for these positions.”
As the state budget process continues, and the legislature begins drafting its own versions of the state budget, more money could be directed to the state’s ombudsman program. But Mr. Gray said there’s only so much more money can do.
“There are no rosy glasses, even with professionalization,” he said. “We’ve got staffing shortages across health care, and those issues will continue no matter what at this moment.”
