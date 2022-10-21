CANTON — Every year in early October, hundreds of people get together in Gouverneur for the Breast and Ovarian Cancer Fund Walk.
People participating in the walk come from all over the north country, including a team of women from the Volunteer Transportation Center in Canton.
“We have had a team for the last five years,” Christine R. Currier said. “We haven’t always gone by the same name.”
It is a bit of a tradition for teams to have fun and be a little risque with their names.
This year the VTC team was going as the “Walkers for Knockers.”
They were all decked in gray sweatshirts with pink lettering.
Of course, pink is a bit of a tradition for the walk too.
What started as the Gouverneur Business Women’s Breast Cancer Walk Fund has held 21 fundraising walks and is now known as the Gouverneur Breast and Ovarian Cancer Fund.
The very first walk raised more than $19,000, which was way over what the organizers thought was an ambitious goal. Now, the walk raises about $150,000 per year.
Money raised for the walk goes to help women diagnosed with breast and ovarian cancer handle the many expenses associated with fighting a disease.
“We assist individuals who live in St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis, and Franklin counties, New York, by providing financial assistance with household, medical, travel, and living expenses during a patient’s treatment of both breast and ovarian cancers,” the organization’s website says. “Our mission is to alleviate at least some of the financial burden patients face during their treatment and allow them to focus on recovery and healing. Patients receive financial assistance with medical expenses, household expenses, rent, mortgages and car payments as a few examples. Your support goes directly to assist newly diagnosed patients with their recovery.”
Ms. Currier was joined this year by Peggy L.E. Durant, Lisa Waite and Charisse McPherson.
Ms. Currier worked at a cancer center previously and participated in other fundraisers. While cancer is a serious disease, the walks are a time to celebrate.
“It’s a good time for the people (survivors), they’re so proud that they made it,” she said.
“There is a big sense of community” Ms. Durant said.
One motivation for the Transportation Center team is that they provide services to many cancer patients.
“We give rides to people for radiation treatments and physical therapy,” Ms. Currier said. “It just makes sense.”
The team, which has raised at least $2,500 over the years, raises money by asking friends and making pleas on Facebook.
“My mom’s best friend is a survivor,” Ms. Durant said. “So, that was one of the reasons that I really wanted to do this and she was actually my first donation.”
The event itself is inspiring, Ms. Currier said.
“As you’re walking you can just see the crowd filter in behind you and it is wall-to-wall people for a mile,” she said.
All sorts of people participate, Ms. Currier said, men, women, kids, and people from all sorts of organizations, like theirs and all the hospitals.
“Everybody has a mom, a sister, a cousin who has been affected with breast cancer,” Ms. Currier said. “It hits home. They are family members and they are friends.”
