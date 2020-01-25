Walk To End Alzheimer’s® returns to OCC in September

SYRACUSE — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® will take place on Sept. 27 at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena in Syracuse. More than 2,000 people from Central New York are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.
“Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is a community event planned by community members,” said Catherine James, chief executive officer for the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. “Our staff partners with volunteers, who help us engage with local companies, provide coaching to current teams and recruit new groups of walkers. It’s a formula that has grown this event into one that raises more than $200,000 each year.”
Planning for the event begins with a volunteer kickoff party on Jan. 30 at The Hops Spot, 116 Walton St. in Syracuse’s Armory Square. Guests can learn about the event, the volunteer roles available and hear about the urgency to defeat Alzheimer’s disease.
“Of the more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, 340,000 of them live here in New York state,” James said. “Walk to End Alzheimer’s® raises funds and awareness to support the work that we do, both in the community and in our quest for a cure.”
Walkers can register for the event at alz.org/walk. To learn more about the volunteer kickoff event, call Kirsten Johnson at 315-612-2747 or email her at kijohnson@alz.org.
