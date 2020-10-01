OSWEGO — On Oct. 10 and 11, Sean Stevens will walk to raise funds and awareness for the American Foundation got Suicide Prevention.
He is pledging $5 per mile walked and a minimum of $500 in memory of his brother in law Staff Sergeant Stephen M. Brown II.
In New York state someone dies by suicide every five hours and is the second leading cause of death between the ages of 10-34.
To support Stevens and AFSP CNY people can follow the link on the Facebook page “Stevens for Minetto” or mail checks made out to “AFSP/CNY Chapter” to Marcia Brown, 204 W. Utica St., Oswego.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.