OGDENSBURG — The Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center will be hosting “Walk with a Doc,” an interactive walk focusing on mental health awareness.
“Walk with a Doc” will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Abbe Picquet Trail at Lighthouse Point, Ogdensburg.
“The entire event is about an hour,” said CHMC Prevention and Wellness Coordinator Michele Catlin. “It starts with a five- to 10-minute talk from the guest provider, followed by the walk with a Q & A or discussion. All ages are welcome to attend. The trail is flat and paved and can suit most individuals with a handicap.”
CHMC’s mental health staff, providers, and psychologist specialist Dr. Dhruv Modi will be in attendance during the event to provide discussion on mental health awareness.
“The program works to bridge the gap between doctors and patients and to increase the physical and mental health of St. Lawrence County residents,” Ms. Catlin said. “Walkers are able to interact with medical experts in the tranquility of parks in warm months and in hockey rinks and indoor tracks during cold months.”
Admission for the walk is free of charge. Refreshments will be available for purchase with all proceeds benefiting mental health agencies in the surrounding communities.
“It is a great way to learn more about mental health, meet Dr. Modi and CHMC’s mental health team, and connect with the community, all while getting in some physical activity and enjoying nature and history at its best,” Ms. Catlin said. “The Fort property is beautiful and full of history.”
