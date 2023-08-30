Walmart, other drug stores want to help you skip trips to the doctor

Walmart, Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health are rolling out new care options normally only available at doctor’s offices.

Testing and treatment services for strep throat, flu and COVID-19 are now available from Walmart pharmacists in 12 states, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Walgreens will soon have a similar offering across 13 states. And CVS pharmacists will evaluate symptoms and prescribe flu antiviral medicine and cough suppressants in 10 states, although they won’t offer tests.

