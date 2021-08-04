Watch out for poisonous plants after increase in calls to the poison center due to foraging mishaps

SYRACUSE — If planning to go out in the woods this summer, poison ivy is the one plant to know how to recognize.
The three-leaf stem can cause a rash, swollen skin, even blisters and of course the signature severe itching. The Upstate New York Poison Center specialists can help people stay healthy if they encounter an unknown plant. The best advice is to be prepared before heading out by dressing properly and saving the number: 1-800-222-1222.
“If you are going to be off a trail, I advise you to wear long pants, socks, and good hiking shoes. Don’t forget that those should be washed when you leave the woods,” says Dr. Michael Hodgman, medical toxicologist at the Upstate New York Poison Center, “It’s the resin on the leaves that can give you a rash and if you touch your shoes, you can spread that resin to your arms and face and you could develop a rash in places you didn’t even know may have touched poison ivy.”
If people know they have touched poison ivy:
— Wash the area thoroughly (ideally within 10 minutes) with soap and water.
— Make sure to wash hands and underneath nails.
— Besides common poisonous plants skin and clothes can encounter, the poison center saw a large increase in the number of calls in 2020 for people foraging for edible plants, picking the wrong kind, swallowing them, and becoming sick. In 2020, they received double the number of calls between March to May for questions about plant toxicity compared to each of the previous five years.
Dr. Vince Calleo, medical director of the Upstate New York Poison Center, says, “I think the rise we saw in cases was partially because people had extra time during the pandemic. Because there was not a lot they could do inside, they explored the great outdoors. More people started to try their hand at foraging to look for various edible forms of plant life and unfortunately, without experience and expertise, we saw a number of calls for people getting sick from eating unknown plants. My personal advice is always to be cautious when out in the woods, if you don’t know what it is, don’t touch it and certainly don’t eat it.”
The Upstate New York Poison Center has a video people can watch to see the plants in question and hear from experts: https://bit.ly/3x71kVs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.