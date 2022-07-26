Agencies to raise overdose awareness

The names of loved ones lost to overdoses are written on a banner at an Overdose Awareness Day event at Watertown City Hall in September 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — In conjunction with annual events around the world for International Overdose Awareness Day, a new event is coming to the north country in August to celebrate life and acknowledging the grief felt by families and friends.

The first Overdose Prevention Day: A Day of Hope and Remembrance will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at Thompson Park’s Kite Hill with the intent to bring residents of the Watertown area and community partners together for a fun and informative day.

