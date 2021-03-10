WATERTOWN — Etosha L. Farmer, who’s been a dietician for more than a decade, believes weight is overlooked as a vanity issue, not a health care issue, especially after a study this week found that nearly 80% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are either obese or overweight.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a study Monday examining risk factors of COVID-19 and obesity. It found that among 148,494 adults who received a COVID-19 diagnosis during an emergency department or inpatient visit at a hospital, 50.8% were obese and 28.3% were overweight.
Both were risk factors for invasive mechanical ventilation, and obesity was a risk factor for hospitalization and death, particularly among adults older than 65, according to the study. The study states the obesity rate of the general population in the United States is 42.4%.
The study has caused some gym owners to wonder why they were deemed nonessential for nearly half of 2020, but to them, the pandemic in general has been further proof of the importance of being healthy.
Gary Bass owns the Thousand Island Fitness Center in Alexandria Bay. He believes his gym should never have had to close, and it’s not because he thinks people who don’t normally exercise would see his business as essential and then suddenly think to go work out.
He believes it for his loyal customers.
“You wouldn’t believe the people who came back out of shape in the five months we were closed,” he said.
Mrs. Farmer, who opened Dietitians of Northern New York in 2018, said she has seen many clients, from adults to children, struggling with weight during the pandemic. Many kids are left to fend for themselves for meals while their parents are at work, she said, resulting in a tendency to make foods that are easy and microwavable, like Ramen, hot dogs and Easy Mac and Cheese.
“Many have struggled with weight gain due to the obvious: stress eating, lack of ability to get fresh foods, eating more canned (or) packaged foods,” she said, “and boredom — since people can’t socialize, this is worse with kids and those that live alone — and decreased activity.”
With many working from home, Mrs. Farmer said little activities are adding up, down to not walking to the car, into the office or to the bathroom across the building.
“Step trackers are pretty cool since clients themselves can see a difference in how much less they are actually moving,” she said.
Mrs. Farmer said she has also seen an increase in eating disorders, mostly in girls who have found that food might be one of the only areas they can control during a pandemic.
She’s sarcastic in saying that kids have time to do their “research,” meaning they have no one to tell them to get off their phone as they browse social media and see what they think is the perfect body image.
“They’re on social media all the time, seeing all these Instagram people with perfect bodies that are probably not even real,” Mrs. Farmer said. “They’re emulating that and getting ideas from people. It’s just not such a great thing.”
Mrs. Farmer works to have her clients refocus their minds and to determine behaviors they want or need in order to change to be healthier.
“I think most people put the issue with weight on vanity. It’s not a vanity issue, it’s a health care issue and I often think this is overlooked,” she said. “I always try to focus on why weight loss is important. It helps to lower blood pressure, blood sugar, less stress on our heart and other organs, puts less weight on joints, just to name a few.”
She offers these five tips to help accomplish that: make intentional decisions about food; eat when you are hungry not as a result of stress, boredom or tiredness; pay attention to portions, slow down and focus on how you feel during the meal; make meal time social and try to eat with others whether in person or via video chat; and eat more whole foods — fruits and vegetables.
In addition, drink more water — limit drinks with added sugar or artificial sweeteners. Finally, move more. Be mindful of how much activity you get. Stand up and move at least every hour. Aim to get your heart rate up daily.
