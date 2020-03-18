WATERTOWN — Dr. Stephanie Oliva is doing everything she can to find protective equipment for her team after she and the nurses there shared and reused three gowns for two days.
She’s desperate, unsure if she can protect her team and trying to provide the best care after many offices have closed.
“I got a message from a concerned nurse today,’ said Dr. Oliva, sitting in her office at her private pediatric practice, “who said ‘you really shouldn’t make it public information that you’re reusing a gown. That looks really bad.’ I said ‘but it is really bad that we don’t have gowns and I kind of want gowns,’ so I’m kind of weighing.”
Dr. Oliva decided to keep her office open through the COVID-19 outbreak. She and her team are at the front line continuing the fight.
“Our nurses would do anything for their patients,” she said. “They would walk into a fire. And they trust me completely to protect them, and lately I worry that I can’t; and it’s awful.”
Her office, along with so many across the country, is running out of protective personal equipment, or PPE. That includes respirators, gloves, gowns and eye protection. With supplies running low, medical professionals have had to compromise.
Since COVID-19 is likely airborne, nurses and doctors were advised to use a N95 respirator, a mask that seals around the mouth when treating a patient with a cough or a fever, along with eye protection, a gown and gloves. Once there weren’t enough N95s, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded its recommendation to only using a surgical mask, Dr. Oliva said. There are guidelines to safely reuse a N95 respirator, Dr. Oliva said. The more pressing and immediate danger is the low number of gowns, which without one can carry germs from one patient to the next.
And Ms. Olivia’s practice, Pediatric Associates of Watertown, ran out of gowns over the weekend. After hustling to call as many possible providers over the weekend, a local office donated three.
Thus, creating what Dr. Oliva calls the “Germ Room.” It’s a small office — last week it was the nurse practitioner’s — that’s now the staging area where nurses who are done with one of the three gowns can go in, take it off, spray it with disinfectant and then hang it up.
Dr. Oliva said she’s tried placing orders for more equipment with suppliers for a month. She’s also reached out to public health for an emergency order — it’s unclear if that will come to fruition. Her head nurse and manager were reaching out to vendors all last week, but no gowns were in stock. They went to as many stores as they could find in the area, but they were all sold out.
Dr. Oliva said she also reached out to Samaritan Medical Center for gowns that were discarded after tasks like administering oral medication. She offered to purchase the discarded gowns at full price.
She was denied, saying the hospital told her it wouldn’t be right to give used gowns out that are possibly contaminated.
“I know they can’t say yes to that,” Dr. Oliva said. “In the meantime, we have all these people coming in and we’re swabbing them, and I’m sure some will be positive, and it’s just not right that we have to reuse equipment.”
Dr. Oliva said her team is going to continue to offer care for as long as the office can, namely because pediatrics is a specialized field.
“It’s a privilege to take care of people when they’re sick, and that’s kind of what we signed up for,” Dr. Oliva said. “The reason we’re still open is the reason I live here. My patients need me. I am from Southern California, as is my husband and our families. But we choose to live here. There’s just not an abundance of people who can do this job.”
Since she has started doing outreach this week, her office has received one pack of PPE from an anonymous donor, and another from VCA North Country Animal Hospital.
Despite it all, Dr. Oliva’s office might have had to reuse and sanitize some gowns and masks, but they are doing it in the safest way they can. Her ultimate goal is to protect her nurses and save lives. Her “dream” is to have a gown for every patient encounter that she can discard after use by next week.
“I would never make them do something that they feel uncomfortable with,” Dr. Oliva said about the nurses. “But there have definitely been tears this whole week — just people feeling scared and unsure.”
