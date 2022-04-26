WATERTOWN — Kinney Drugs is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and state and local law enforcement officials to offer safe disposal of expired and leftover prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications. Kinney Drugs will host events in Watertown and other New York and Vermont locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Anyone, not just Kinney patients, can use Kinney kiosks to dispose of unneeded medications, including leftover and expired medications. The kiosks accept prescription and over-the-counter medications for both humans and pets, including controlled substances. The kiosks are not for disposal of sharps or needles, including EpiPens, biohazardous waste, regular or hazardous household trash, or personal care products.
In addition to Saturday’s collection events, Kinney Drugs also has self-service medication collection kiosks — available daily during normal pharmacy business hours — at several New York and Vermont locations, including in Oswego, Lowville, Watertown (Coffeen Street), Gouverneur (Clinton Street), Lake Placid, Potsdam (Maple Street), Malone (Route 11) and Plattsburgh (New York Road).
