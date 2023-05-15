Aunt mourns man killed on NYC subway

Watertown resident Carolyn Neely, left, remembers that her nephew, Jordan, was a happy child when he was younger and before his mother was murdered by her boyfriend in 2007. Jordan’s death on a New York City subway on May 1 triggered protests demanding the arrest of the 24-year-old Marine veteran who choked him during an altercation. Provided photo

WATERTOWN — Six months ago, Carolyn Neely moved here from New York City to welcome the birth of her first child, wanting to give the baby a life away from the violence of a big city.

This week, she’ll return to her former home to bury her nephew, Jordan, a homeless man whose death on a New York City subway on May 1 has sparked national outcry.

Jordan Neely is pictured before going to see the Michael Jackson movie, “This is It,” outside the Regal Cinemas on Eighth Avenue and 42nd Street in Times Square in 2009. Andrew Savulich/New York Daily News/TNS
Provided photo
Jordan Neely supporters attend a vigil May 3 in the Broadway-Lafayette subway station in Manhattan. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS
A memorial for Jordan Neely grows May 6 outside of the Broadway-Lafayette subway station in New York City where he died after a violent encounter with another subway passenger. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS
