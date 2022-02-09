WATERTOWN — Whether they are pro-mask or not, people seem ready to leave the decision to require masks be worn in public up to individuals and not the state.
A half-dozen people interviewed at random in Watertown on Wednesday, shortly after Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced that the requirement to enter a business with a mask or proof of COVID-19 vaccination would be lifted on Thursday, said they’ve always understood why wearing masks is important.
They all said they have taken COVID-19 seriously and have taken precautions like masking and getting vaccinated. Still, most felt the requirement was a driver of tension, and that it’s time to leave it up to the bar owner, hardware store or gas station — and they would respect what the sign on the door says with or without a state requirement.
“If you feel comfortable wearing one then wear it,” said Ron DaLuke, a Watertown resident. “I’ll wear mine if I remember it. As far as it being enforced, that’s a pretty tough deal to say ‘You have to wear this.’”
He said he understands that wearing a mask protects others, but now is not the right time to get combative with those who don’t wear masks.
“Are you going to walk into the store and because a person there isn’t wearing a mask, are you going to go over there and punch them?” he said. “No, you wear your mask, keep your distance and just go about your business.”
Amanda Fuller, a lifelong Watertown resident, is sick of the masks, but she has a child whose immune system is compromised.
“I figure if people want to wear them, they can wear them,” she said. “If they don’t, that’s on them if they get sick.”
Marcia DeNardo, another city resident, has more than just COVID-19 as a reason to wear a mask.
“For me, I’m very pro mask,” she said. “I always have been. I got my vaccine as soon as I could. At first I was angry at people in the stores not wearing them. And then I got cancer. I just found out in September. It was kind of early, so I’m probably going to be OK, but you always wonder.”
Mrs. DeNardo said she’ll keep wearing her mask and that it’s personally hard for her to decide when to stop.
“My husband is the complete opposite of me,” Mrs. DeNardo said. “He never wanted to wear a mask. He hated it. Every time we go somewhere he says ‘We’re going to be doing this for the rest of our lives.’ He gets really upset, so he’s going to be ecstatic that it’s been lifted.”
Todd Demar, a local resident who said he’s lost six friends to COVID-19, said he and his family have taken the virus extremely seriously, but still he said it’s probably time to remove them.
“We’re never going to heal this country with these masks on,” he said. “We’ve got to move on and we’ve got to get people to start working together again. Right now with these masks on there’s a huge division and we’re just not healing. Hopefully getting rid of the masks will allow some of that healing. Now, you can’t necessarily point at people and say ‘You’re an anti-masker. Where’s your mask?’ Imagine the controversy we could eliminate.”
