WATERTOWN — Despite the threat of the coronavirus, the flow of green beer will go on this weekend at the Dulles State Office Building.
Organizers have no plans to call off the three-day, 35th North Country Goes Green Irish Festival that begins Friday afternoon.
“We are system go for the weekend,” said Shanie Strife, the event’s co-chair.
St. Patrick’s Day parades in Boston and three in Chicago have pulled the plug for their events. Closer to home, there are no plans to postpone or cancel this Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade in Rochester, however, is in doubt while organizers continue to keep an eye on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, disease.
While several other Irish festivals and parades throughout the country are canceling plans for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day, organizers of the north country event have decided the public — as well as the festival’s vendors and volunteers — will be safe, so the festival will go on as planned.
Local organizers stress that no one in the three-county area has the COVID-19 disease, with the closest cases several hours away.
As of Wednesday morning, a specimen for a Jefferson County resident was submitted to the Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany for testing and awaiting results. The person is being self-quarantined until the results come back. Another resident’s test recently came back negative.
Local organizers continue to track the “constantly-changing” situation, Ms. Strife said.
Despite the coronavirus scare, Stephen A. Jennings, health planner for Jefferson County, said Wednesday that the Jefferson County Public Health Service is not advising the cancelation of the Irish festival or other events in the county that attract large gatherings since no one has in the county has tested positive.
It’s up the individual to decide whether to go, although people should take the necessary precautions, he said.
The health service continues to advise individuals to wash hands often with soap and water, avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands, avoid contact with sick people and stay home if sick.
Irish Festival organizers also will be taking precautions this weekend, Ms. Strife said. Sanitized hand wipes will be provided at all food vending stations, she said. Bottles of sanitizer are nowhere to be found in the north country.
But one volunteer is expressing concerns about the possibility that someone attending the event could have the coronavirus without knowing it and could allow it to spread to the thousands of people at the festival.
The volunteer, who asked to be remain anonymous fearing repercussions it might affect their business, said the festival could be postponed until the coronavirus threat wanes.
Ms. Strife, however, stressed festival organizers will not put the public in jeopardy.
The Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce has made changes because of the coronavirus outbreak. The chamber has changed the location of next Wednesday’s Business After Hours event from Samaritan Summit Village to the First Round Bar and Lounge on Factory Street.
Chamber CEO Kylie Peck said the change in location was made “in an abundance of precaution” for the elderly population at Summit Village that could be more susceptible to the illness.
The chamber also postponed a workshop until after the outbreak eases.
(1) comment
I'm sorry but we are definitely not coming this year, we lived in Kingston for years and always enjoyed going over for it and since moving to Long Island have always made it a point to come up and stay with friends in Kingston and drive over. This year we are staying in Kingston.
They seem to be downplaying it quite a bit up north saying you are isolated from it which may be true but down here we have constant updates and a lot is cancelled and or going on with no spectators (sports events). This event brings in people from all over and as the volunteer said all it's going to take is one infected person and Watertown becomes like New Rochelle.
