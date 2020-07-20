WATERTOWN — Due to the financial impact of COVID-19, Samaritan Medical Center has extended the furloughs of 128 employees indefinitely.
The hospital announced it had furloughed 230 staff members in April, with 25 percent of furloughs being voluntary.
Since then, 102 staff members have been called back, with 128 furloughs continuing to be extended indefinitely. An end date has not been provided by the hospital due to the fact that each week, the hospital is evaluating patient volumes and determining who to call back.
Samaritan is anticipating a $15 million loss from operations, mostly due to a $7 million revenue shortfall in the final six months of the year.
