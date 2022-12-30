Cancer center adds radiation technology Samaritan Health’s Walker Center opens second linear accelerator to reduce treatment wait times

The Walker Center for Cancer Care has opened a second linear accelerator for its radiation oncology services, joining an existing accelerator, shown here in 2021. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health’s Walker Center for Cancer Care announced Thursday that it has added technology that will hasten access to cancer treatment.

The center said in a statement that it has opened a second linear accelerator for its radiation oncology services which will ensure that radiation therapy for patients with high acuity lesions, such as those causing pain, or pressing on critical body structures, or blocking airways or blood flow, among other issues requiring urgent care, can start within a matter of days rather than weeks.

