WATERTOWN — The annual Run for Recovery, benefitting the Urban Mission Bridge Program, will return to the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Sept. 10.

The Bridge Program helps people with substance use disorders by providing treatment options and case management. Clients are sent to the Bridge Program by a court or treatment program to help them restore and rebuild their lives.

