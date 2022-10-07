WATERTOWN — Deborah “Debbie” M. Marcinko has overcome a great many challenges so far where her health is concerned, and against whatever odds are thrown her way, she has been and continues to be determined to keep fighting.
Ms. Marcinko, who turns 57 this month, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. She’d found a lump and reported it to her doctor, who quickly got her in for a mammogram and a biopsy. The diagnosis was confirmed within seven days, and she was set up with an appointment to see a doctor in Syracuse at the end of May that year.
She had been doing self checkups anyway, but was lying in bed reading and must have fallen asleep and the book fell on her chest. She said it woke her up because it hurt.
“Don’t ever let anybody tell you if it hurts then you’re safe because ‘cancer doesn’t hurt,’” Ms. Marcinko said. “I found the lump on June 5 and on the 7th they had the biopsy for me. On the 12th I was told I had breast cancer. Since then I’ve always told people don’t think that because it does or doesn’t hurt that it is or isn’t cancer, get it checked out.”
In July, she had a lumpectomy to remove the tumor and during the procedure, some nodes that “looked ugly” were taken out as well. As this was just an overnight procedure, Ms. Marcinko was home for seven days and then went back to work as a nurse at Samaritan at the time, where she worked for 28 years until 2018.
In August of 2013, she was started on IV chemotherapy with a port put in, so every two weeks she’d go down to Syracuse to get blood drawn, see her doctor, get an infusion, get her port flushed, and then would go back home. Through all of this treatment, she was working. Once chemotherapy was finished, she had 35 radiation treatments to her breast, which was all done right in Watertown at Samaritan.
“That kind of pooped me out a little bit, the radiation did more than the chemo and people always think it’s the opposite,” she said. “I handled chemo very well.”
Following the radiation, she continued to see doctors down in Syracuse, was put on a drug called Arimidex for postmenopausal women as she’d also had a hysterectomy, and was getting yearly mammograms.
Everything seemed well and good and toward the end of 2016, Ms. Marcinko’s doctor told her she didn’t really need the drug any longer and that she should be fine.
“Fast forward to 2019, I had started doing travel work so that took me different places every few months and I had noticed in June or July of 2019 I started having a hard time walking and just played it off to my back issues,” she said. “The walking started getting really bad to the point that I felt like a handicap patient, so I went to Samaritan and they assumed I wanted narcotics, which isn’t what I wanted, and they did an x-ray of my back and sent me home. I continued to still have this problem, but at that point, I didn’t have a job assignment and when you travel, if you don’t have an active assignment, you don’t have health insurance, so I didn’t go get it checked again.”
In October of 2019, Ms. Marcinko received an assignment to go back out to San Francisco and had to walk with a cane when she arrived as she would become exhausted if she tried to walk with nothing.
Two weeks before she was to start her assignment, the walking got so bad she had to buy herself a second cane. She began the assignment with the plan to stay in the area at least for a few years to work as her boss had really valued her as an employee and wanted her to stay. The problem was, he knew how close she was with her family, especially her three grandkids, and he didn’t know if she would be able to stay out there, so he called her travel agency and got her an assignment in the area for at least 15 weeks so she would be able to get health insurance and get checked out to see what the problem was with the walking.
“He just was wonderful and in hindsight if it wasn’t for him, who knows, I may not have been here,” Ms. Marcinko said. “I continued to work my assignment, I was walking with two canes, I was in excruciating pain to the point that I had messed up all of my electrolytes, I had messed up my kidney and my liver because I was taking so much Tylenol and Ibuprofen and Naproxen and I was icing and heating my hip. I became a robot, all I did was go to work and come home and go to sleep.”
She went to Kaiser Permanente the minute she got health insurance and tried to explain to them what was going on, that it just was not right and there was something wrong with her hip, that it felt like the hip was separating from her body. She said they, too, thought that she wanted narcotics and wouldn’t even do an x-ray on her. Her heart rate of 198 was written off as anxiety.
She was handed two Tylenol and a shot of Toradol, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, as well as magnesium citrate, which is commonly used to help empty the bowels.
Ms. Marcinko returned to work on Monday and told her boss about the past Friday’s experience at Kaiser Permanente, which is when he gave her a number and said to tell them that he’d sent her so she’d be able to get an appointment quickly. At the UCSF Orthopedic Institute, they took an x-ray and told her that they found what looked to be a mass in her hip.
“I’m a nurse but I still said, ‘Oh, okay, geez, maybe I need a hip replacement, maybe that’s why my hips been hurting,’ never assuming anything,” she said. “That got the ball rolling because within the next week, I had CAT scans and MRIs from my head all the way down to my knees. On Christmas I had an episode where all of a sudden, I couldn’t see straight. I was nauseous, I was sweating, I was shaking. I had a friend, one of my roommates, get me into my bed, and I laid there with an ice pack on my head and an hour later, when I woke up I was fine.”
She continued to make Christmas dinner for my roommates and went to work the day after Christmas, but also had a follow up appointment for all of the tests that had been done. On her way to go to her appointment, she had another episode where she couldn’t see straight, was sweating, and wobbling down the streets of San Francisco. She ended up collapsing at Mission Bay Hospital and asked them to help her because she couldn’t see.
She was taken upstairs and asked where she was going. While she didn’t know exactly, she had been told the sixth floor, which turned out to be oncology.
“I went, ‘oncology? Why the heck am I going to oncology?’” she said. “Again, I started to get chest pain, to have trouble breathing, so I immediately forgot why I was going there, just that they were going to send me somewhere, and they called a rapid assessment on me and some lady leans into me because I can’t see, I’m getting nauseous again, and she says, ‘Debbie, I really am sorry to tell you this, but you have cancer.’ I have cancer? Are you kidding me? I can’t have cancer — and that’s just what I said.”
The next thing she knew, she was in the emergency room and told that they were going to send her to the UCSF Medical Center, Parnassus UCSF, where they could take better care of her because she was very ill. That’s where a team of doctors when she woke up were all in front of her telling her that they could get her in for a bronchoscopy to do a biopsy immediately and that they could get her radiation, and she remembers asking, “what is going on?” to which the doctor replied by asking if anyone had told her she had cancer. All of a sudden, she was questioning whether she was going to die.
“My doctor was sitting on my bed, she couldn’t even say anything,” Ms. Marcinko said. “I said I didn’t want to be in pain. I said if it’s cancer in my hip, that means it’s in my bones and I don’t want to be in pain, please keep me out of pain. She said they’d like to do a biopsy to see whether it was metastatic or primary because that makes a huge difference — it’s a life or death difference. And I said, no, can’t do that. If you put me to sleep to do this bronc, I will not make it. I’ve talked to the nurses, my electrolytes are way off, that’s why I’m getting all these meds. My health is so bad I cannot allow you to go in my lungs because I will die.”
Asked about radiation, she refused as well, stating that if she was going to die, she needed to go home to be with her family, including her parents, two daughters, her siblings and her grandchildren. She asked if the doctors could make they happen and they obliged. Somehow, though she doesn’t know how she was able to book her flight home and get back to the north country in a brace that she’d been put in due to how fragile her spine was — so much so that the doctors said she could cough or sneeze and the bones would just shatter and either paralyze or kill her– she made it.
When she arrived at home, she’d been doing very little and one of her daughter’s friends had gifted a weekend at Greek Peak, so she went and soaked in the pool and hot tub and figured that would be her last little hurrah, in a sense. Later, she went to see a local doctor and brought her daughters with her. The doctor had looked at her x-ray, CAT scans and MRIs and said things were really bad and she was so fragile that he wanted her in a wheelchair from that moment on. A biopsy was done and results came back quickly that what Ms. Marcinko had was indeed metastatic breast cancer in her bones.
After conferring with another doctor, it was determined that Ms. Marcinko needed to be hospitalized to receive her radiation. She was in the hospital for nearly two months, where most patients do it on a walk in basis to clinics as outpatients, and was released toward the end of February.
“I got very sick — my white count went down to 0.8, which is very bad; my electrolytes would go up and down, they were awful; my platelets were way down,” Ms. Marcinko said. “I had a couple of times where I was choking to death from the phlegm because the radiation to my spine had to go through my trachea and my esophagus. When I would try to eat or drink anything, I was choking because the radiation had burned that part of my throat. It was a horrible experience. I was eating one ice cube every couple of hours that’s all I was able to eat.”
When she was discharged, she was told that she’d be going home in a wheelchair and that’s how she would stay, that they didn’t foresee her getting out of that wheelchair. She went home and the Gouverneur Breast Cancer Fund had gifted money to have a ramp built at her sister’s house as well as at her son in law’s home where she was living for awhile. A bedroom was created for her in the dining room on the main floor, and between the pain and not being able to do much, she became quite depressed in the wheelchair, having previously been a very on-the-go person.
Eventually, she started getting a drive to go outside and wheel down the ramp across the street to Indian River High School. Slowly but surely, she started wheeling around the school and I got up to three times round. From there, she started walking around the school with the wheelchair in front of her and kept going at it until she was finally able to get out of the wheelchair.
She couldn’t go upstairs to use the shower and could only use their bathroom on the main floor so she sponge bathed for months until she started crawling up the stairs to try to get in their shower.
“I just kept fighting,” Ms. Marcinko said. “I fight every step of the way because I hate this. I hate cancer.”
Now, she is able to walk by herself, no longer needs a ramp, and is living in her own one level house that a friend rents to her. Her daughter even got her a vehicle and she was able to drive and do almost everything she’d done before.
“Life was absolutely fantastic; all of this was from December 26 when I found out I had cancer of 2019 until maybe 2021,” she said. “It was great the beginning of 2021, I was doing all kinds of things and then my cancer kind of started progressing and then when it would progress, they would switch out meds. Finally they got me on some palliative care because I was just having so many symptoms, Dr. Katherine Matas, who is my godsend. With her taking care of me, my symptoms have gotten so much better.”
Within the last few months, Dr. Matas has helped set Ms. Marcinko up with the Compassionate Care Foundation, founded by Monica Behan, who Ms. Marcinko remembers from school. The foundation helps those affected by cancer to get acupuncture, massage, reiki, and other modalities to help them make the most of what time they have left, she said, which she described as having been a godsend. She gets acupuncture once a week, which she said has done wonders for the pain and has decreased the amount of oxycodone she has to use while allowing for more relaxation.
Ms. Marcinko said that for breast cancer patients, if their cancer comes back, it comes back in a few places more frequently than others, including the brain or bones.
“As awful as it sounds to a lay person, to me, metastatic cancer in my bones was way better than having a new cancer in my bones,” she said. “They say statistically that about 1% of the people have true bone cancer and when you get it, it’s a horrible pain and it’s a quick death. There is the chance that when you have breast cancer that it can come back and I knew that right from the get go, but I never in my life imagined it would come back so quick.”
She noted that as her health improved the best it could, she would read various articles on breast cancer and does not think she was kept on the Arimidex long enough. Diagnosed in 2013, having chemo and radiation and then five and a half years later being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, she said she recently found out that patients should be kept on for about five to seven years.
“You start thinking would I have metastatic cancer in my bones right now if I had been kept on this medicine?” she said. “I’m stage four metastatic cancer in my bones, there’s no worse than that. It will just keep eating my bones. So it just makes me wonder, did somebody not do things right? I just wonder what if and the longer I live, the more I wonder.”
Lately, she’s been telling her doctors that she’s getting short of breath and can’t even get up in the morning and go outside and hang her clothes.
“Everybody tells me, Debbie, this is how you should be acting, you’re cancer patient, and I get angry at that like okay, so what?” she said. “There is a reason why all of a sudden I’m getting winded. When I lay down all of a sudden my lungs feel like they’re soaking wet. I get wheezing, all you can hear when I breathe out is crackles. I don’t know if other people who are faced with bad diseases that are going to kill them, but you become attuned to your entire body and I know every time there is something that’s not right.”
Ms. Marcinko said her back pain has dwindled to about a one now and the Walker Cancer Center has done her a lot of good, that she has a great team taking care of her. She sees her doctors once a month to get lab work done, talk about how things are going, and get a shot called Xgeva, which helps to keep the calcium in bones to help them grow and has been helping with her back and hip.
Up until now, Ms. Marcinko’s prognosis had been pretty good, the disease was progressing slowly, but it has been progressing nonetheless, meaning her tumor markers are still going up and she is experiencing more symptoms.
“I’m just a little afraid because I think this next treatment plan is going to be me starting to take oral chemo, which I’ve been trying to avoid,” she said. “I had a bone scan done a couple months ago and that showed what they call increased uptake, which means there’s cancer in the bone on my left side in spots where there never has been, everything has always been on the right. If it progresses slow enough that it gives me 10 years, I might ask for 15, but as long as we can slow the progression is what I’m going for.”
As parents will do, Ms. Marcinko said hers worry for her constantly, and so do her daughters. “Irish twins,” aged 33 and 34, Ms. Marcinko said her daughters are not supposed to be worrying every day that their 50 something year old mother is going to die, that they’re supposed to be living their life because they’re in their prime. She noted that she even has friends that are afraid to talk about it because they don’t know what to say.
“I wonder if other people with cancer face that same thing,” she said. “Sometimes we want to talk about it, that’s our outlet so we don’t go crazy. We want to talk about how we’re feeling and what we’re going through. It’s not pity we’re asking for, just lend an ear.”
Understandably so, Ms. Marcinko said she doesn’t want to die, that she wants to be able to see her grandchildren grow as old as she possibly can, which has continued to give her the fighting spirit she’s known for. When she finally does go, she said she wants others to know that just because you have cancer, you shouldn’t let that define you. Not wanting to be known as only a cancer patient, she doesn’t want to die and have people saying, “oh Debbie, she had cancer in her bones.” She said she wants people to say, “Debbie passed, but boy did she fight and she didn’t let it stop her, she continued to do this and that.”
“I’m fighting till the day I can’t fight anymore,” Ms. Marcinko said.
For those that have been recently diagnosed with cancer, she had some wisdom to impart to hopefully help with the process after what she has been through:
“Don’t immediately think it’s your death sentence. Get it taken care of and don’t just deny it and think that it’s gonna go away because it’s not. Be your own advocate. I’m not saying question every single thing the doctor says, but just advocate for yourself.”
With early detection being key for more favorable outcomes, Ms. Marcinko said it’s important to be checking breasts constantly for both men and women, but especially women. Checking once a month only takes a few minutes and allows the person to feel their norms for their breasts and the quicker you find out might save your life, she said.
Though she has endured much through her journey with cancer that began close to a decade ago, Ms. Marcinko said she tries to remain humble because she knows that there will always be people worse off than she is. Her doctor tells her not to downplay what she has and she doesn’t, but said she is humble and feels lucky to have such great care.
“I have a couple friends with MS and I can only imagine what they’re going through,” Ms. Marcinko said. “My care is good; I know people that don’t get care because they don’t have insurance or their doctors aren’t doing the right things for them and for that I feel bad because I have a very good system of people that are taking care of me.”
