WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed five new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 163.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus remains at 114.
There are 47 people in mandatory isolation and two people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 49 known active cases of the disease in the county.
The number of individuals tested increased by 225 for a new total of 10,839. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update, and 10,676 results have been returned negative.
There are 475 people in precautionary quarantine (domestic traveler) and 198 people in mandatory quarantine.
