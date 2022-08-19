OSWEGATCHIE — The Ogdensburg area will soon have a new urgent care center for walk-ins.
A WellNow Urgent Care is being built at 729 Canton St., across from Burger King in the town of Oswegatchie. The property used to be occupied by a building that housed a Sugar Creek convenience store and Smiley’s Subs before it was torn down last fall.
WellNow Urgent Care officials say that it may be up and running early next year.
“Depending on weather during construction, we expect the project to be completed in January,” said Annie Keller, public relations manager for WellNow.
The new center aims to provide timely walk-in treatment for a wide range of non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds and flu, strep throat, sinus infections, allergies and more. The site will also provide COVID-19 PCR testing, X-rays and physicals, Ms. Keller said.
“Additionally, we offer occupational medicine services, including workers’ compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing and more,” Ms. Keller said.
Virtual care will be provided 24/7 for patients who would prefer to speak with a provider from home using their computer, smartphone or tablet.
“Most insurance is accepted, and we offer competitive self-pay rates for patients without insurance,” Ms. Keller said.
She said that WellNow will be hiring up to 10 employees to staff the new center. Those interested in applying can visit www.wellnow.com/join-our-team for more information.
This new location would join one other WellNow Urgent Care in St. Lawrence County — 94 Grove St., Massena, in the Harte Haven Shopping Center. The next closest is at 1233 Arsenal St., Watertown.
Company officials say there are more than 70 WellNow Urgent Cares across New York state.
