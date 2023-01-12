WellNow Urgent Care opens in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG — The newest WellNow Urgent Care has opened its doors on Canton Street in Ogdensburg.
On Jan. 4, WellNow Urgent Care, 725 Canton St., opened its new facility that offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, COVID-19 testing and treatment, and occupational medicine services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a news release.
This new location joins one other WellNow Urgent Care in St. Lawrence County – 94 Grove St., Massena, in the Harte Haven Shopping Center. The Massena WellNow opened in 2021. The next closest is at 1233 Arsenal St., Watertown, the former site of Friendly’s restaurant.
Over the last two decades, other urgent cares have popped up in the U.S. Sites increased from 6,400 to 8,100 in a four-year period alone, 2014 to 2018, according to Consumer Reports.
Company officials say there are more than 70 WellNow Urgent Cares across New York, as well as 30 in Ohio, four in Michigan and three in Illinois.
Patients can simply walk in or, if preferred, schedule a visit online.
“Injuries and illnesses show up at the most inconvenient times,” said Dr. John Radford president of WellNow Urgent Care. “Whether you suspect you have COVID-19 or the flu, or you have an injury that can’t wait, we’re proud to be a trusted destination to provide the care that patients need, when they need it, rather than sitting for hours in an emergency room or delaying care.”
The new center in Ogdensburg will provide timely treatment for ailments such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds, flu and allergies, as well as on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals, according to the release.
Occupational medicine services, including workers’ compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing and more are also available on a walk-in basis, according to the release.
COVID-19 testing is available at all WellNow Urgent Care locations.
WellNow accepts most insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid.
In the past, 725 Canton St. had been occupied by a building that housed a Sugar Creek convenience store and Smiley’s Subs before it was torn down in the fall of 2021.
