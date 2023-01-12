WellNow Urgent Care opens in Ogdensburg

On Jan. 4, WellNow Urgent Care, 725 Canton St., opened its new facility that offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, COVID-19 testing and treatment, and occupational medicine services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

OGDENSBURG — The newest WellNow Urgent Care has opened its doors on Canton Street in Ogdensburg.

On Jan. 4, WellNow Urgent Care, 725 Canton St., opened its new facility that offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, COVID-19 testing and treatment, and occupational medicine services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a news release.

