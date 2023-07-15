What exactly is aspartame and what’s the controversy?

A woman picks up dinner at a grocery store in Glen Cove, N.Y. 

An agency of The World Health Organization, The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), has declared that the artificial sweetener aspartame is a possible human carcinogen.

This could have major implications for Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co., which uses aspartame in some of its products including Diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar and other diet and Zero beverages.

Will the new classification of aspartame as a possible cancer risk affect your choices?

The popular artificial sweetener aspartame, which is widely found in sugar-free foods and beverages, is now labeled as a possible cancer risk by the World Health Organization.

