WATERTOWN — Without saying a word, a demonstrator took a knee, quickly followed by those around her.
Local healthcare professionals gathered together Friday afternoon in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, joining their colleagues across the nation under White Coats for Black Lives (WC4BL).
Nationwide, medical professionals joined in a moment of silent reflection and commitment to improve the health and safety of people of color, a peaceful protest of systematic racism and inequality.
More than 50 people took a knee outside of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown at 1 p.m. today for a total of 8 minutes and 46 seconds, which is how long George Floyd was pinned to the ground by a former Minneapolis police officer, resulting in his death. @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/QsSORooqFJ— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) June 5, 2020
On the sidewalk outside of Samaritan Medical Center, because it was not formally organized by the hospital, the peaceful protesters knelt in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time a white police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck, ultimately killing him.
This local effort was organized by Dr. Stephanie Oliva, MD, who works in pediatrics. She was joined at the protest by her husband, Dr. Jonathan Oliva, OB/GYN, and their son Spencer.
“I don’t know if I would have been as likely to take personal action if I didn’t have kids, but I feel their eyes; they see if we care or not and if we do anything,” she said. “Seeing George Floyd I think really just opened something up in a lot of us that it’s like, ‘Okay, enough. Now’s the time, we’ve got to think about this and make it better.’”
According to the movement’s website, White Coats for Black Lives’ mission is to eliminate racial bias in the practice of medicine and recognize racism as a threat to the health and well-being of people of color. WC4BL is a medical student-run organization born out of the National White Coat Die-In demonstrations that took place on December 10, 2014, during which black people and their allies took to social media and the streets following the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner.
Though partaking in a powerful statement against racism, the dozens of protestors made sure to observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks for the duration of the demonstration. Though it was warm, more so with the masks, and uncomfortable, they knelt without complaint, knowing the discomfort they felt could not equal what George Floyd experienced in his last moments.
“It was kind of nice just to see how many people showed up to show support for George Floyd,” said Spencer Oliva as he stood with his parents following the protest. “It was pretty odd to see how long the knee was on his neck, it’s pretty scary.”
Spencer was not the only child to accompany their parents Friday, with some mothers bringing their babies in strollers. One attached a sign to the back of the stroller, turned to face outward to Washington Street during the protest, which read “All Mothers Must Answer George Floyd’s Cries for Momma.”
Other signs, with messages like “Black Lives Matter” and “Respect + Dignity for All,” were held up by some of the protesters. One held tightly to a painting of George Floyd, a halo around his head and wings spread behind him, with -BlackLivesMatter over him. A group of graduates, wearing their white gowns, came to join in the protest as well.
Physician assistant Sarabrooke Mowery, who works in the Emergency Room at Samaritan, has been with the hospital for about a year and a half. She found out about the protest the day before and made sure she was there, holding a homemade sign in support.
“This was very important to me, I have a lot of black friends that I’m very close to, and I need to show that I care and show support for what’s going on right now in the world,” she said. “I just want the black community to know that we hear you, and we’re here to love and support you.”
Dr. Jonathan Oliva, an OB/GYN at Samaritan’s Women’s Wellness and Breast Care, located at 1575 Washington Street, said he and his wife were worried not too many people would show up due to the fact that it wasn’t really a hospital-sponsored event, but with how word spread thanks to the power of social media, he said it was nice to see so many take the time out of their day for the cause.
“We hear statistics like black women being three times more likely to die during childbirth, and in New York City it’s even worse, its eight times more likely, and we don’t know why,” he said. “There’s got to be a certain reason why. It has to stem from systemic racism, inequalities that occur from childbirth, from their own birth to the birth of their own, and we don’t know all the details of where those disparities lie, but we have to figure it out.”
Dr. Oliva continued by stating this most recent situation that occurred was yet another reminder that racism is deeply rooted even in our healthcare system, and it’s time for change. Though he doesn’t know the exact path change will take, and doesn’t think others do either right now, he said recognizing the problem is the first step.
“This moment, like all moments, is going to pass,” Dr. Stephanie Oliva said. “I would encourage us to not let it pass from our hearts and minds and to take it upon ourselves, especially in the white community, to understand how we are keeping this racism going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.