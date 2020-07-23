WATERTOWN — The North Country Family Health Center’s Women, Infants, and Children Program will host its Big Latch On breastfeeding event virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, scheduled for Friday, July 31, will be held as a “selfie campaign” – breastfeeding mothers will be encouraged to take a photo of themselves breastfeeding, or expressing, and to share it on the WIC’s Peer Counselor’s Facebook page, North Country Breastfeeding Peer Counselors, with -mybiglatchon2020, throughout the day.
This year’s Big Latch On kicks off World Breastfeeding Week, which runs from Aug. 1-7.
World Breastfeeding Week is held the first week of August each year and is coordinated by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action. The WABA is a global network of individuals and organizations concerned with the protection, promotion, and support of breastfeeding worldwide.
This year is the 28th celebration for WABA.
The Global Big Latch On is recognized in over 30 countries. Last year, over 22,000 infants were breastfed during the same one minute all around the world.
WIC staff have coordinated and will be hosting virtual giveaways throughout the day on Friday, July 31.
For more information on WIC’s breastfeeding support program, or the Big Latch On event, call the main WIC office at (315) 782-9222 or visit WIC’s North Country Breastfeeding Peer Counselors Facebook page for the latest updates.
