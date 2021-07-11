SACKETS HARBOR — Diana M. Meredith was surrounded by about 100 people at the military cemetery this weekend, and watched the full honors being given to her husband before she got up to sing, coming after he fought PTSD and died by suicide in May.
Garrett E. Meredith, a 25-year-old Army veteran who served two tours in Afghanistan, and graduated from Sackets Harbor Central School in 2014, died by suicide on May 24. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office in Colorado, where Mr. Meredith died, has ruled his death a suicide.
Mrs. Meredith’s friends and family stood in awe then, and they stood in awe at the cemetery on Saturday, looking at her strength as she spoke openly about her husband’s PTSD after he left the Army. The two met just a few years after they were 10 years old, at the Sackets school where they gravitated effortlessly, according to her, their friends and their teachers. She described it as a once-in-a-lifetime love in the days after he died, and she did so again on Saturday.
“She is the strongest person we know and she always has been,” said Cassidy Nicolett, who went to school with Mrs. Meredith.
Since Mr. Meredith died, Mrs. Meredith has been speaking candidly about the struggle her husband went through with PTSD and the attempts to seek treatment. She found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in their home in Colorado Springs in May, and she has since moved back to Sackets Harbor — her hometown — to be with family. His death has come as a shock since he was the soldier who reached out to others and helped through trauma or advocated to prevent suicide in veterans.
“We also don’t want to accept the fact that our friend didn’t feel like he could reach out,” said Brian Elliott, one of Mr. Meredith’s closest friends growing up in Sackets. “But I don’t think it really boils down to he didn’t feel he had anyone to reach out to, it’s just, I can’t pretend to understand what PTSD feels like.”
The services on Saturday were filled with people with tears running down their faces. That includes Mrs. Meredith, but she wasn’t immune to humor either. She cracked jokes at the burial and at the celebration of life, due in part because she had that support system around her. She went around the bar at the American Legion and hugged the bartenders. She spoke with nearly everyone and sometimes she just took a break.
“She is no pushover,” Mr. Elliott said. “If she sets her mind to something, there’s very little you can do to dissuade her.”
Mrs. Meredith showed the duality of funeral services, where cries are met with happiness for seeing someone for the first time in years, or hearing a song she loves.
“There is a ton of people I’ve reconnected with because of this,” Mr. Elliott said. “It’s the worst possible circumstances, but people who I haven’t spoken with in years, I’m now talking to on a daily basis.”
Seth Phillips, one of Mr. Meredith’s best friends growing up as well, read a prayer at the burial. He set a rose down next to his friend’s remains and got down on one knee to say goodbye.
“I told him I loved him and I miss him,” Mr. Phillips said, “and that I am trying to do my best to make sure he lives on. And that I hope he’s doing better.”
Now Mrs. Meredith is in the beginning stages of working with elected officials to make some sort of change, and to bring PTSD more to the forefront of this area’s priorities.
“We spent 10 years together,” she said. “He’s still my husband to me. I’m doing what I know I have to do, and I get the strength from Garrett and the people here now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.