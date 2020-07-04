Lisa Jones is sick of the stigmas surrounding addiction.
Her daughter, Lisha Skeldon, 27, has been using for about 10 years now, though Lisa isn’t exactly sure when the addiction started or how it progressed. She assumes Lisha will use whatever she can get her hands on at this point, but Lisa said her daughter’s drug of choice is heroin.
According to the New York Department of Health, nearly 1.9 million people across the state are estimated to have a substance abuse problem of some kind.
In Jefferson County, 52 cases of Naloxone, Narcan or other overdose reversal inhalants being administered were reported by EMS last year. Also in 2019, the county reported 347 admissions to New York’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS)-certified chemical dependency treatment programs, according to preliminary data from October, with 265 admissions specifically for heroin. These numbers reflect those who entered treatment programs, but do not include those who are using who did not seek help.
For those addicted, it’s a daily, painful struggle to feed their evergrowing need for drugs. But for their families who watch, waiting for them to finally recover — possibly to die — it’s another kind of agony altogether.
‘I had dreams of great things for her’
Lisha, currently incarcerated at Albion Correctional Facility, a medium security women’s prison in Orleans County, is clean for the time being. According to her mother, when she is in jail and sober, she gets a glimpse of the daughter she hasn’t seen in over a decade — funny, beautiful, charming, witty and sharp-tongued.
“The stigma that I dislike the most is that she is nothing but a junkie and that I let her become what she is — she is a daughter, the kids’ mother, a sister, a niece, a granddaughter, so much more than just a ‘junkie,’” she said. “I did not look down at her 27 years ago and say, ‘I can’t wait ‘til she’s a heroin addict.’ I had dreams of great things for her.”
Lisa said Lisha’s three children have never known Lisha as a mother. Instead, Lisa takes care of her three grandchildren, 10-year-old Aleigha, 9-year-old Aliisah and 3-year-old Alijah. Lisa adopted Aleigha years ago, and said she has always made sure the kids know who they are and where they come from.
When Lisha isn’t in prison or a rehabilitation center, Lisa said her mind is in a constant state of worry, going to places she would rather it not go.
“Everything I look at somehow reminds me of what the outcome may be,” she said. “I look at her children and think to myself, will I have to tell them she is never coming home? I hear an ambulance and I think, is this the time, is it her?”
When Lisha is at home, Lisa washes her clothes and takes a second to breathe in her daughter’s scent, afraid of the day she may never smell her again. Lisa said when Lisha is in jail, the smile on her face is a bit less forced. The best part, she said, is she is able to sleep.
Lisa’s worst fear is the day the call will come in that Lisha is no longer alive, and she will be kissing a cold face and hugging a cold body.
“I see it happening in my mind. I see it so clear, her laying there, me screaming, ‘Why, Lisha, why? Please, no. Come back to me,’” she said. “It is so very real to me like it has already happened.”
If Lisha does not win her battle with addiction, besides telling the world what a beautiful soul her daughter was, and not just the junkie she’s been labeled as, Lisa will not say Lisha “passed in her home” or all the other “nice” terms. The obituary will read that Lisha lost her battle with heroin.
‘When she’s in rehab, she wants to get better’
Years ago, Lisha was arrested for possession of stolen property, turned in by her mother after taking her debit card and spending nearly $3,000.
“I turned her in myself; one of the hardest things I ever did was turn her in,” Lisa said. “She stole so much from me and, finally, I’m the one that had her arrested.”
Over the years, Lisa has learned to give her daughter food when she’s out of prison rather than money due to the fact that the money would generally go to things it shouldn’t. Lisha’s youngest child, Alijah, lost his father, Damien Humphrey, 24, to an overdose in 2017, right after Alijah’s first birthday. Following the loss, a friend of Lisha’s told the family about the Run for Recovery, usually held the second week of September in Watertown. Lisa, along with her three grandchildren, participate each year and make T-shirts to wear for the event, as well as painting -RecoveryRocks to line the run/walk path with painted messages like “Believe in yourself” and “Sober since ...” to encourage those on the path to sobriety.
Every year on Damien’s birthday, Lisa takes her grandchildren to Thompson Park to send balloons up in his memory.
When news hit of Damien’s death, Lisha was in prison and unable to attend the funeral or hug his parents and tell them how sorry she was for the loss. Instead, she was left to process the grief and guilt alone.
After the loss, she had a renewed effort to get clean for good. Unfortunately, her antics did not lend themselves to a healthy recovery.
“When she’s in rehab, she wants to get better, and she does so, so well, but she makes bad choices,” Lisa said. “Lisha never got past the age of 17. In her brain, she’s still 17; she would sneak out of rehab and have a cigarette, and to her that’s not bad. And that’s how she ends up getting kicked out. Not because she’s high, but in the eyes of the rehab, if you can’t follow that simple direction, how are you going to follow the big directions in the world?”
‘At that point, it wasn’t a choice’
Lisa had made plans for the kids to be able to go down and spend a week with Lisha one time when she was in rehab, but she was kicked out before they had the chance, leaving it up to Lisa to tell them they couldn’t go.
Lisa recalled that Lisha once called and told her she needed to go to the hospital, something she never asked for. When she went and picked her up, she said both she and her daughter were looked down upon, judged for a struggle many don’t understand.
“They look at you like you can stop, but that day, I realized you can’t just stop. It’s not a choice,” she said. “Maybe it’s a choice in the beginning, but after that, it’s no longer a choice. It’s just something she has to do to be normal to herself.”
While the situations addicts put themselves in are horrible, Lisa thinks the situations they put their families in are just as bad. Many say they’re selfish, but Lisa believes that, at a point, the drugs just take hold of them and there’s no release.
“Lisha once said to me, ‘Mom, if I could kill the man that put that needle in my arm the first time at 17, I would,’” Lisa said. “I always thought until that day it was just a choice, but at that point, it wasn’t a choice.
“She had no idea at 17 that her life was going to end up where it ended up.”
