WATERTOWN — As part of his visit to the north country on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said there are two people in Jefferson County who have died with a tie to xylazine between 2021 and 2022.
Sen. Schumer said public health data shows that there were six xylazine overdose deaths in 2022.
Xylazine, called “Tranq,” is described by Sen. Schumer as “a deadly, skin-rotting zombie drug.”
Data from Jefferson County Public Health on the presence of xylazine in overdose/poisoning fatalities shows that in 2020 and 2021 xylazine was present, but not lethal in two overdoses each year in the county. Xylazine was found to be lethal in one person in 2021.
In 2022, four overdoses had xylazine present, but not lethal, and there was one person who had a lethal amount of xylazine. Xylazine has not been present in any overdose deaths in 2023. according to the department’s data.
Stephen A. Jennings, public health director for Jefferson County, said that in both of the lethal cases, a lethal amount of fentanyl was also found.
“It’s very common for people who die of overdoses or poisonings that they have multiple drugs in their systems,” he said.
Mr. Jennings said they think that most people don’t know that the drug they are receiving is laced with fentanyl or xyzaline.
“We question whether there’s true intent of people to take this drug, but we don’t know, it may be, but it may be not,” he said. “People have to be very, very careful. They are literally playing Russian roulette, they don’t know what they’re getting.”
He said that public health experts have known about xylazine for years. A campaign to farmers and veterinarians was done to alert them. Xylazine is used in veterinary medicine as a sedative with analgesic and muscle relaxant properties. It is typically used for cattle, sheep, horses, dogs and cats to help with handling or in surgical procedures.
“Upstate communities cannot fight the scourge of this dangerous drug on their streets alone,” Sen. Schumer said. “We all know fentanyl is a scourge across the nation, especially here in the north country, and now we’re seeing a new type of drug that’s being mixed with fentanyl, heroin and other addictive substances, and that is turning the opioid crisis in the north country into a nightmare.”
Sen. Schumer said the drug, when injected, can cause severe skin wounds to the bone, dead tissue, breathing and heart rate issues, and could result in people losing limbs.
“It’s horrible,” he said.
The drug is on the market and used as a sedative for larger animals, but people who sell drugs realized that the drug can get people high.
Xylazine can mimic opioids when mixed, putting people in greater danger, Sen. Schumer said.
One of the main issues with xylazine is that naloxone — brand name Narcan, which helps reverse the effects of an overdose — doesn’t work when people are overdosing on the drug.
Xylazine is not manufactured in Jefferson County, Sen. Schumer said, and added that it is usually coming from outside the state.
“Once it’s across state lines, the only hope is the federal government,” he said.
Sen. Schumer announced a three-pronged plan aimed at combatting xylazine in the north country. Stopping the drug at the border, helping local law enforcement, and finding a test are the three prongs.
He called on the Food and Drug Administration to deploy its special criminal investigation team and to crack down on the xylazine that is shipped from overseas.
“It was shipped from overseas five years ago but no one worried about it because drug dealers weren’t lacing heroin or fentanyl or anything else with it, but now they are,” Sen. Schumer said. “If they can stop the illegal supply from coming into the country, that will help right here in the north country to stop the spread of the drug.”
He said secondly that he is going to launch a supercharged federal program that will put around $500 million in this year’s budget to help law enforcement stop drug trafficking.
Lastly, he said he wants to give more support to addiction service providers in order to get people the help they need. Included in this is funding for testing to find xylazine in drug supplies. He said he is also calling for boosts to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for grants that can be used to fund the tests.
In the first week of March, Sen. Schumer said Syracuse saw 40 overdoses on xylazine in just one week.
“Once it’s in Syracuse, it often can spread north,” he said.
Mr. Jennings said that county public health officials, along with the Alliance for Better Communities, have been working to stem the tide of overdoses in the area.
“The xylazine poisonings that have recently started to appear in Jefferson County are particularly alarming as this an extremely dangerous substance not meant for human consumption, and can cause lifelong adverse health effects and even cause death,” he said.
Watertown City Councilman Patrick J. Hickey spent close to a week with the Drug Enforcement Administration in Florida last year, when he found out about new and upcoming drug problems, and he said xylazine was one of them.
“Now it’s hit the northeast corridor,” he said.
He said the drug went from Florida to Washington, D.C., to New York and then up to Syracuse.
“Everyone is taking a chance on their lives by taking anything that they get from a friend, or on the street, or from a dealer,” he said.
Xylazine can also affect the body not just at the injection site, but other areas.
“We’re doing everything we can to get people, particularly youth, to never use,” Mr. Jennings said. “We have worked really hard with many partners to make sure treatment options are available for people, and they are. And then when people recover, we want them to sustain their recovery … Everything we can do for them to get back to productive life.”
An import alert has been placed on xylazine by the FDA which allows the administration to work with other federal agencies to check shipments from overseas.
“That’s a good first step, but we’re asking the FDA to accelerate their work, to find more of it and more of it more quickly,” Sen. Schumer said.
