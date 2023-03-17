‘Zombie drug’ overdoses hit Jefferson Co.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., was in Watertown on Friday to speak about the dangers of the drug xylazine, used in veterinary medicine and now posing overdose dangers for people. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — As part of his visit to the north country on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said there are two people in Jefferson County who have died with a tie to xylazine between 2021 and 2022.

Sen. Schumer said public health data shows that there were six xylazine overdose deaths in 2022.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.