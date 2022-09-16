WATERTOWN — Construction continues on Citizen Advocates’ mental health urgent care facility on State Street at the site of the former Great American grocery store.
Founded in 1975, Citizen Advocates first served as a work program for people in need of developmental and behavioral health support and has since grown to encompass many more community services.
The new Watertown location will be the latest in a string of similar facilities opened by Citizen Advocates across the north country. While this will be its first facility in Jefferson County, the company has maintained a presence in Franklin, St. Lawrence, Clinton, Essex and Hamilton counties. In April, the latest mental health urgent care opened in Ogdensburg. Officials broke ground Aug. 30 on another behavioral health urgent care center in Malone.
“When I’m talking to friends and family about what Citizen Advocates does, I refer to Citizen Advocates as a whole health integrated service provider,” Citizen Advocates CEO James D. Button said. “We provide quality clinical care, and that is behavioral health, mental health, addictions treatment and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. But then we’ll get into any line of business, any programming that really helps people thrive in the community, because we recognize at Citizen Advocates that quality clinical care will only get you so far. In fact, a person’s road to recovery starts in a clinical setting, but their outcomes are very much determined in the community.”
In addition to clinical services, Citizen Advocates provides transportation, care coordination and supported employment, and also works with housing, food and fuel insecurity, aiming to get out in front of any hurdles, the social determinants of health, that might get in the way of somebody living life meaningfully and with purpose, Mr. Button said.
In Watertown, the 650 State St. facility, purchased by Citizen Advocates on Jan. 20 for $625,000, according to city property records, will provide behavioral health care across a range of categories, including addiction, mental illness, crisis services and disabilities. Work to transform the former grocery store into a state-of-the-art medical clinic will take time, and the company is anticipating an official opening date next spring.
“Citizen advocates has over 120 different programs that are aimed at helping people thrive in the community,” Mr. Button said. “Our comment and the way we explain ourselves to others is if you need surgery, you go to the hospital. If you need anything else, you can come to Citizen Advocates.”
What will be opening in Watertown is one of Citizen Advocates’ 24-hour crisis care clinics, called a BHUC, or behavioral health urgent care. The company recognizes that rock bottom, or people’s desire to change, does not necessarily occur within the confines of the normal business day, Mr. Button said.
In an effort to eliminate hurdles that people traditionally face in accessing appropriate care, people don’t need referrals for Citizen Advocates’ services and there is no wait time — you will be seen if you come in — and you don’t have to make an appointment.
Citizen Advocates is paid for its services just like a doctor’s office is paid. It delivers a service and then charges an insurance company for that service.
“We render medical and social determinants of health services and we are paid by managed care companies,” Mr. Button said. “So a majority of our revenue comes from managed care companies and a federal managed care, which is Medicaid and Medicare. We do have some grants, but oftentimes they’re grants to help programs get off the ground, it’s not grants that help us run the programs.”
Just because Citizen Advocates bills insurance companies for most services, they will not to turn someone away due to their lack of ability to pay. Mr. Button noted that they have sliding scales and will connect people to health insurance if they’re uninsured. They also have uncompensated care pools they can use to support people who don’t have the means pay.
“We want to help everyone, and the ability to pay should not be a barrier that gets in the way of people living lives with purpose and thriving in the community,” Mr. Button said.
Services that will be offered through the Watertown clinic will include medication-assisted treatment for addictions, crisis services and respite services, which means people can stay overnight if they need a place to stay. According to Mr. Button, Citizen Advocates works closely with and addresses homelessness, food insecurity, lack of employment and lack of transportation, essentially asking people who are down on their luck or need a hand up to come in, regardless of what their issue is, and they will try to connect them with care.
Mr. Button said the company wants to be known as a hub where people can figure out what they need to get back on their feet.
He said Citizen Advocates is not only in touch with the local homelessness coalition, but sits on it and is trying to be a part of the solution. One of Citizen Advocates’ big projects, Harison Place in Malone, came about after the company recognized that there was a huge housing insecurity issue and that it could create a win-win by revitalizing the downtown while also providing services.
He said Citizen Advocates reviews the needs of the entire region with a focused look at everything between Plattsburgh and Watertown and believes that there’s an opportunity to provide additional housing not only in Malone, but also in Massena, Ogdensburg and Watertown, so it will be looking to support the efforts to address some of the housing insecurity issue in those areas.
Looking to the future and the opening of the Watertown clinic, Citizen Advocates plans to hire between 25 and 35 new employees for positions ranging from nurses, physicians and nurse practitioners to care coordinators, social workers, clinicians, therapists, crisis counselors and transportation and housing experts.
Mr. Button said that the local reception so far has been warm in Watertown and Jefferson County and Citizen Advocates is excited to start providing services in the area.
“We want folks in the Watertown area to recognize that we’re north country folks serving people from the north country,” Mr. Button said. “Our leadership team is from upstate New York. I personally grew up in Canton, so this is our backyard. We understand the needs of the community and the opportunities for change.”
