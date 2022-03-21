Last week, a few days after we all switched our clocks one hour forward upon arrival of Daylight Saving Time, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act.
The bill, which now goes to the House of Representatives, would make DST, the advancing of clocks during warmer months so that darkness falls at a later clock time, permanent from coast to coast. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y, hopes the sun will finally set on what she called the “dated practice” of changing clocks to match DST.
“Times have changed, and this commonsense legislation will end a disorienting and tired tradition,” Sen. Gillibrand said in a news release. “Making Daylight Saving Time permanent could help reduce energy costs and seasonal depression, and I encourage the House to pass this bill before the clock runs out.”
In the “seasonal depression” aspect, Sen. Gillibrand was referring to the annual move in early November from DST to Standard Time, in which we set clocks back and lose an hour of daylight. But some sleep scientists believe that is the backward approach.
Daylight Saving Time began March 13 and will last through the beginning of November.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., is a co-sponsor, along with Sen. Marco Rubio, R.-Fla., of the Sunshine Protection Act. Sen. Whitehouse noted that in the past four years, 18 states have enacted legislation or passed resolutions to mandate year-round DST, but said Congress must act before states can adopt the changes.
In a news release, Sen. Whitehouse ticked off a list of the benefits of DST, from the economy to public health, and that “research also suggests that the extra hour of afternoon sun leads to fewer car accidents and evening robberies.”
But keeping the sun’s light on later means that morning darkness will be with us longer. The U.S. tried eliminating Daylight Saving Time previously, and the results weren’t popular, especially in northern reaches of the country, like Northern New York. In the depths of winter, school buses picked up students nearly two hours before sunrise. In Watertown, it didn’t get totally light until after 8 a.m., resulting in an outcry from parents, schools, teachers and politicians.
The ups and downs of DST
On Jan. 6, 1974, year-round DST went into effect after the law was signed in 1973 by President Richard M. Nixon. It was designed to help mitigate an energy crisis, by giving us more light each day.
Many people didn’t take a shining to the law and it didn’t take long for complaints to arise.
On Jan. 7, 1974, then-assistant superintendent in charge of elementary education at the Watertown Central School District, Robert H. Wood, received several calls from parents about those dark days. School schedule changes were even considered.
The Watertown Daily Times reported on Jan. 7, 1974: “Should school hours not be changed, the scenario this morning is likely to be repeated in the days immediately ahead: Small children walking to school in a snowfall, barely visible as natural plowed snow drifts accumulated during the weekend block drivers’ visibility.”
One driver told the Times that some students were compounding the problem by walking in the streets.
In August of 1974, the Senate voted to end year-round DST. “While DST generally was popular with the public, it was not so in the winter months of November through February,” the Associated Press reported.
The 1970s’ experiment was not the first time year-round DST was implemented. In 1918, the U.S. implemented it, and dubbed it “war time.” The law also established time zones in the U.S. When the war ended, it was repealed.
“War time” was implemented again in February of 1942 to help conserve fuel and “promote national security and defense.” The law was repealed at the end of World War II in 1945.
“For the next two decades, there were no set rules for daylight saving time, which caused a lot of confusion for the transportation and broadcast industries. That changed for good in 1966, when Congress passed the Uniform Time Act that set a national standard time that permanently superseded local times,” according to the U.S. Dept. of Defense. “It established daylight saving time from the last Sunday in April to the last Sunday in October.”
DST now starts on the second Sunday in March and ends the first Sunday in November.
A ‘patchwork”
Keeping up with sun sets and sun rises was even more confusing in the 1920s and 1930s. Communities could adopt their own DST polices with citizen referendums, creating confusion from one municipality to the next. In March of 1937, Watertown Mayor David D. Kieff received a letter from the Adams Center Pomona Grange, stating it opposed any time change in Watertown. The year previous, city residents in a referendum voted for DST — 2,869 to 2,122, according to Times’ files. The mayor said it was doubtful the city council would take up the issue again.
In May of 1939, the Watertown Daily Times reported that in New York state, 34 communities were on DST “where last year, there were only a scattered half dozen.”
In February of 1939, the Times editorialized that the “present patchwork” in the state was annoying:
“We find ourselves arriving home from an auto errand to a nearby community before we have started. Is this a right statement? The whole thing is so confusing it is difficult to study out.”
It was also a timely issue a decade previous. In March of 1922, the Watertown City Council voted 3-1 against a repeal of DST from the last Sunday of April to the last Sunday in September. However, many residents still went by Standard Time “for their own convenience.”
“The greatest amount of confusion today appeared in the homes,” the Times reported on March 21, 1922. “Housewives found it difficult to arrange meal hours for the accommodation of all members of the family and still have time for their other work. Failure of schools to adopt daylight saving time was probably the most disturbing factor in the whole situation. On the other hand, failure of the railroads to adopt the new arrangement with its consequent effect on the mail deliveries was a disturbing element in the business life of the city.”
Apparently, some local school superintendents haven’t given the 2022 Sunshine Protection Act much thought, if e-mails sent by the Times to them is any indication. Six superintendents were sent requests seeking comment. One responded with thoughts on the matter. LaFargeville Central School superintendent Travis W. Hoover sees positives and negatives in the Sunshine Protection Act.
“While it will be dark in the morning at pickup time for more students and even when school begins at some points in the year, it will be light in the afternoon when students get home, allowing more time for kids to play outside and enjoy the winter season,” Mr. Hoover responded.
A testimony of convenience
Before the Senate voted last week on the Sunshine Protection Act, a committee in the House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce held a hearing on the proposal on March 9. A person who testified was Lyle Beckwith, senior vice president of the National Association of Convenience Stores. The association has been active in DST policy for decades. It testified before a federal committee as early as 1983 and has supported extensions of the policy.
“While the impacts are much larger the farther north you go within the United States, ignoring those impacts would be difficult in the same way that erasing different time zones would be,” Mr. Beckwith told the committee. “All we can do with policy is make the best use of what we have — seasonally and regionally.”
He added, “The current system of Daylight Saving Time is good for business, energy efficiency and the prevention of vehicle accidents. Preserving or extending these benefits are the only policy choices that make sense from our perspective.”
However, from the viewpoint of sleep scientists, we should be adopting Standard Time permanently, and not DST. In an eye-opening “position statement,” the American Academy of Sleep Medicine has called for the elimination of DST.
Standard Time, the Academy says, more closely aligns with the daily rhythms of the body’s internal clock.
“Daylight Saving Time results in more darkness in the morning and more light in the evening, disrupting the body’s natural rhythm,” said Dr. M. Adeel Rishi, a pulmonology, sleep medicine and critical care specialist at the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, Wis.
The position statement, published online as an accepted paper in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, outlines the acute effects of daylight saving time, which range from increased risk of stroke and hospital admissions to sleep loss and increased production of inflammatory markers, one of the body’s responses to stress.
“In addition, studies show that traffic fatalities have increased as much as 6 percent in the first few days following the change to daylight saving time, and a recently published research abstract found an 18 percent increase in adverse medical events related to human error in the week after switching to daylight saving time,” according to the academy.
The AASM position statement on DST has been endorsed by several organizations, ranging from the National PTA to the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
But despite the Senate’s vote of last week, the proposal to make DST permanent may only exist in dreamland. According to GovTrack.us, the Sunshine Protection Act has a 4% chance of being enacted, which would give lawmakers more time to sleep on the matter, once again.
Times archive librarian Kelly Burdick contributed to this report.
