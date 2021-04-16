WATERTOWN — A natural fit under PIVOT’s Alliance for Better Communities and Healthy Jefferson initiatives, a new coalition, the Youth Alliance, has been formed to give young people a voice in bettering their community.
With the overall intent to reduce the use of alcohol, drugs and vaping used by youths in the local community, the Youth Alliance has three key groups to ensure success: The Youth Team of 13- to 18-year-olds in school, the Young Adult Team of 18-to 25-year-olds not in high school, and the Community Adult Support Team, which consists of community members who either personally or professionally feel led to support the youth in their initiatives for community change.
“I’ve always been very passionate about youth having a voice and I’ve also been very lucky that I work with a lot of community members who feel the same way,” said project director Tammie Miller. “I honestly don’t think that we can make a difference in youth lives unless they have a voice in it.”
Before PIVOT, Ms. Miller worked in juvenile justice locally, and said that when kids aren’t feeling connected, one of the first things that they do is they move to a substance. With kids less connected and missing school engagement amid the pandemic, she said she is concerned to see what data will show about youth substance use.
What she believes will be a very important part of the work of the Youth Alliance is what are known as environmental scans where the youths will take in their home environment and start to see how much influence there is in marketing that is pro alcohol and cigarette use, how many ads are they seeing, what is targeting youth in particular.
They will then take that data and decide how best to reach youths, whether the alliance should be using things like billboards or using social media to get healthy messages across.
“I think that that’s what really is kind of exciting is that they’ll be able to kind of guide us where we need to be having the most impact,” Ms. Miller said.
According to Ms. Miller, there are about 35 to 45 adults that have reached out to say that they want to be a part of the alliance, and about 10 youths so far, before a large youth outreach has taken place. Falling under Healthy Jefferson in three school districts: Watertown, LaFargeville, and Belleville Henderson, the task force coordinator of those three school districts started to meet with the schools this week and Ms. Miller is confident the Youth Alliance will pick up a large amount of participants.
In getting this all together, one of the first things that Ms. Miller did was to reach out to places like the YMCA and Cornell Cooperative Extension to find out what they’re already doing, and then see how the Youth Alliance can begin to partner with them and their youths and bring in additional participants.
The Youth Alliance’s four key components for making change are as follows:
Engage — fun and meaningful opportunities to become involved such as podcasting, outdoor excursions, and civic engagement
Equip — opportunities in collecting data such as environmental scans and surveys which lead to making solid plans to make changes in their community
Experience – healthy experiences with positive role models allowing the opportunity to experience healthy and natural highs such as hiking, music, and giving back. Also, the youth will decide the areas of risk and concern. The Community Adult Team can assist with delivery of information and services where needed.
Empower — it is a youth driven voice. They will decide how to collect data, use data to implement strategies to make positive change, and use these strategies to have their voices heard through their community
“I naturally am one that gets excited about this stuff, but I do believe that it is going to be a great resource for our community members,” said Ms. Miller of the Youth Alliance. “I have a lot of parents of kids reaching out right now where they want to get them involved because they really want to feel some sort of connection and reconnection; I think this last year has been difficult on everybody, so it’s a really good time.”
The Youth Alliance’s first meeting will be an orientation taking place virtually from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. Those looking to become involved with the effort can contact project director Tammie Miller to attend at tmiller@pivot2health.com or text the word “involved” to (315) 232-8654. The Youth Alliance can also be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YouthAllianceofJeffersonCounty
