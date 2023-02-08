MASSENA — The weather has played havoc with Massena’s outdoor ice rinks this year, but they’re now up and running, and changes could be coming to one of them in the next couple of years.
Recreation Director Michael P. McCabe said that during his tenure, this is the latest they’ve had to wait to lay down the ice. But it’s now available at Alcoa Field, Bridges Avenue and the Massena Arena annex. The Howard Street site has not been included because he said it poses more of a challenge with its slanting landscape.
Mr. McCabe said the annex also poses its own challenges in maintaining the ice because it’s laid down on an asphalt surface that warms up when the sun beats down on it. But, he said, there’s a remedy to that — a roof that would prevent the sun from melting the ice, and that’s part of a larger project that he’s seeking support for from the community.
He said the idea was generated from a Massena Minor Hockey Association meeting. The annex is currently used for outdoor skating in the winter and pickleball in the warmer months. But it could be used for much more, he said.
“Massena Recreation is looking to re-energize an old classic — outdoor hockey. Every person over the age of 40 remembers playing hockey for hours outside on a pond growing up. We might not be able to play on ponds like we used to, but we may be able to provide that experience in a different way,” Mr. McCabe said.
He said the Recreation Department is actively pursuing the idea of improving the annex to make outdoor hockey a memory for hockey players young and old. But it’s going to take assistance from the community.
Under the proposed plan, phase one in the fall would include installation of a roof over the annex and surround lighting. Phase two in the fall of 2024 would include the purchase of a tractor Zamboni and the installation of temporary refrigeration. Phase three, which would take place in fall 2025, would include new boards and new glass. The final phase in the fall of 2026 would include locker room additions.
“The current project aims to install a roof with lighting in phase one to be completed in the fall of 2023. The second phase would include the purchase of a tractor to use as a Zamboni and temporary refrigeration to get a longer season of use for the outdoor facility. Phase three would be the purchase of new boards and glass around the playing surface and finally, phase four would be the addition of locker room space around the skating surface,” Mr. McCabe said.
That would allow them to provide additional ice time for ice hockey, figure skating and public skating. It could also be used for multiple purposes in the summer, providing space for outdoor events such as markets and festivals.
While figures aren’t available for all of those improvements, he has estimated the cost of a roof installation at $300,000, the addition of new boards at $45,000, and the installation of new glass at $40,000.
“We will need people in the Massena community and beyond to aid us in this venture,” he said. “Massena is and always has been a hockey community and has a rich history in producing hockey players. We are seeking individuals that believe in this tradition to help aid us in maximizing that tradition and provide memories to all people that experience skating in an outdoor setting like this.”
Mr. McCabe said they’ll be looking for grant funding, but would also need individual and corporate sponsors to make the project a reality. Community fundraisers such as golf and hockey tournaments could also assist with the cost, and there’s the potential for naming exclusivity.
Opportunities exist not only for assisting with the finances, but also providing goods or services or serving as a committee member, he said.
To assist with the project or for more information, contact Mr. McCabe at 315-769-3161.
