Discussion on waterfalls today

LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Historical Society, 7552 S State St, will host a Brown Bag Lunch at noon Wednesday, Sept. 11.
“Roadside Falls of Northern New York,” a book by David J. Schryver will be discussed.
Mr. Schryver has written several books on waterfalls of New York State including his three-part series Roadside Falls of Northern New York. His books have been described as “hiking guidebooks for the non-hiker.”
