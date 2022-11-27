The historic Felts Mills Mansion is being auctioned off to the highest bidder on Dec. 10.
The home, built of limestone blocks pulled and shaped from the Black River, is being sold by Bernard Brzostek of Brzostek’s Real Estate Auction Co., Inc.
Updated: November 27, 2022 @ 11:36 pm
The mansion is located at 24435 Boot Jack Hill Road in Felts Mills and was originally built by John Felt in 1827. The house is nearly 4,300 square feet, sits on 5.72 acres of land and backs up to the Black River, with more than 420 feet of water frontage.
Mr. Brzostek said bidders have a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to become owners of the Felts Mills Mansion, with all of the house’s furnishings included in the cost.
There are six bedrooms in the home, a dining room, living room, receiving room, entrance hall, kitchen, one working bathroom, a full cellar and attic, and nine fireplaces.
There is a garage attached to the house, and it sits on a large corner lot. The mansion has its original single-pane windows and inside shutters.
“Hopefully somebody that has the wherewithal can restore this and make it a showpiece once again,” he said.
According to Mr. Brzostek, some of the furnishings that come with the house have unique histories behind them. A chandelier located in the receiving room reportedly came from the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.
The mansion is also rumored to have a secret exit that led from the cellar to the Black River. The entrance hall contains one gilded mirror that stands about 10 feet high, and its mate is located in the upstairs hallway. There is an ornate buffet and china cabinet in the dining room, and a number of other embellished furnishings downstairs.
There will be an open house to view the mansion on Dec. 4 that will be open to the public.
The auction on Dec. 10 will happen onsite and online at 1 p.m.
Admission on the day of the sale is $5, which will be donated to the Jefferson County Historical Society.
For more information on the mansion, including photos, tax information, living quarters descriptions and furnishings to be included with the sale, visit https://www.brzostek.com/Auctions/121022-Arca-8296.
