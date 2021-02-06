MASSENA — Eighteen animals who had called the Potsdam Humane Society their home have packed up their bags and headed for their new fur-ever homes, courtesy of SeaComm Federal Credit Union.
SeaComm paid for a week of adoptions from Jan. 25 to 30 as part of the credit union’s “Pay-it-Forward” program.
When the week was over, five dogs, 12 cats and one kitten were heading for new homes. One of the dogs was long-time resident, Hershey, who had been at the shelter since June 2020. Two of the adopted cats, Larry and Lolly, were feline leukemia positive.
Adopters were required to submit an application for their desired pet and had to be approved by the Potsdam Humane Society between Jan. 25 and 30 to have the adoption costs covered by SeaComm.
Adoption fees, an essential source of revenue for the shelter, are typically $60 for cats four months and older, $85 for kittens younger than four months, $100 for dogs four months and older, and $150 for puppies younger than four months. The Potsdam Humane Society spays and neuters all animals before they leave the shelter, helping to control the overpopulation of unwanted animals, including some who may find themselves at the shelter some day.
“We are so thankful for SeaComm’s help in placing these wonderful pets with their new, loving homes,” Potsdam Humane Society officials said on the organization’s Facebook page.
The adopters were also thankful, leaving several messages and, in many cases, photographs on SeaComm’s Facebook page.
“Thank you so much SeaComm! We were able to bring home a new best friend for my future vet daughter! What a wonderful and thoughtful way to pay it forward!” one adopter wrote.
Other animals, meanwhile, are still waiting for their new homes. Their pictures and information can be found on the Potsdam Humane Society’s website at potsdamhumanesociety.org/wp.
Due to COVID-19, the Potsdam Humane Society is open by appointment only. Call 315-265-3199 or email shelter@potsdamhumanesociety.org to set up an appointment.
