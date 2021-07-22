OSWEGO — The Oswego County Health Department will hold its next rabies clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28 at the Granby Town Highway Garage on 820 County Route 8, Granby.
Starting on Thursday, July 22, residents can call 315-349-3557 to schedule an appointment. The phone line for appointments will be open weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. until all appointments are filled. Do not call the after-hours answering service to schedule an appointment for the rabies clinic.
The Oswego County Health Department reminds residents that making an appointment for a pet is one of the COVID-19 protocols that remains in place for all rabies clinics.
Judy Grandy, director of Environmental Health for the Oswego County Health Department said, “If you or someone you know is planning to bring their pet to one of these rabies clinics please make sure to call ahead for an appointment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.