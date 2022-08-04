Bristol Hill hosts next rabies clinic

OSWEGO COUNTY – There are just a few opportunities left in the year for pet owners to bring their pets to an Oswego County rabies vaccination clinic. The health department holds its next clinic from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the Bristol Hill Solid Waste Facility located at 3125 State Route 3, Fulton.

“The rabies virus remains active year-round and can infect any mammal,” said Judy Grandy, director of Environmental Health for the Oswego County Health Department. “The virus is nearly always fatal if left untreated. Immunizing your pets is the most effective protection from rabies virus.”

