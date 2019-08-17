CANTON — Acupuncture and massage treatments aren’t just for humans. They’re also one of the services offered at the Canton Animal Clinic’s Harmony Healing and Wellness Center.
The clinic held an open house on Saturday, opening its doors for guided tours, talks, demonstrations, a petting zoo, a Teddy bear hospital, food, face painting, door prizes, discounts and educational displays.
The event also included a number of organizations, including the Potsdam Humane Society and Adirondack Wildlife Refuge.
Dr. Amy Thompson, the clinic’s owner, said one wing of the Harmony Healing and Wellness Center was for humans and the other wing was for pets. Both offer services like massage therapy and acupuncture, which were demonstrated on Saturday. She said the center works well for pets because they’re in a relaxed environment as they undergo the treatment.
But that’s just one facet of the clinic at 2750 state Highway 68 in Canton, which is celebrating its 11th anniversary. Among the other services are pet wellness and vaccination programs to prevent illnesses, animal medical services for diagnosing and treating health conditions, pet surgery including spay and neuter, and pet dental cleanings and treatment to avoid serious dental diseases.
The clinic has a staff of 30, which includes six veterinarians.
“We do all kinds (of animals), large and small,” Dr. Thompson said.
They range from small house pets to farm animals like cows. One doctor also has experience with raptors, she said.
A few exhibit tables down, Caroline Matuck from the Adirondack Wildlife Refuge and Rehab Center in Wilmington was giving a presentation on a barred owl that was perched on one of her hands. The barred owl is also known as a northern barred owl or hoot owl and is native to eastern North America. Adults are large, and have bars of brown to gray on the chest.
She said the refuge center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is open to the public as an educational facility, as well as a rehabilitation center. It includes two miles of educational hiking trails and a public fishing access trail.
Enclosures for education birds include red-tailed hawks, broad-wings hawks, rough-legged hawks, swainsons hawks, peregrine falcons, great horned owls, snowy owls, barred owls, screech owls, turkey vulture and ravens. The refuge mascots include gray wolves and black bears.
Among the other exhibitors was the Potsdam Humane Society. A large “adoptables” poster contained pictures with the faces and names of 20 cats and dogs that were available for adoption at the shelter.
A petting zoo was also part of Saturday’s event. It featured jersey cows and Dorper-St. Croix mix breed sheep. The Dorper sheep is a South African breed that was originally developed in the 1930s, while the St. Croix sheep is native to the Virgin Islands. The lambs in the petting zoo were orphaned by their mothers and raised on milk replacer. They were born in May and are owned by Beartown Farms in Antwerp.
A large animal ambulatory truck was also on display. Like an ambulance, it was packed with any type of medical equipment that would be needed when making calls to other locations.
Visitors to Saturday’s event were also invited to bring an “injured” stuffed animal for the doctors to perform surgery at a Teddy Bear Hospital. The day rounded out with a question and answer panel with the veterinarians and a massage therapy demonstration.
