Carthage Barktoberfest takes a walk Saturday
WATERTOWN — A Barktoberfest event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Rooted Drifter Bar and Grille, 19 Bridge St., Carthage, hosted by North Country Pet Adoption Services.
The event will feature an optional one-mile dog walk that begins at 12:15 p.m., free nail trims, a novice rally course, temporary tattoos for dogs, and more. Admission is $10 per person or $25 per family of four. The event also will feature raffle items. The first 50 dogs will receive goodie bags.
