The Jefferson County Dog Shelter, 21897 County Route 190, will hold a celebration on Nov. 3 in honor of National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, which runs Nov. 3 to 9.
Guests can visit dogs in the shelter’s indoor and outdoor viewing areas, take shelter tours, enjoy refreshments and displays, and win free door prizes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department will have a K-9 dog at the event and will offer Kid Safe ID cards from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call (315) 779-5900.
