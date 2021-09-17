MASSENA — Eight cats and one dog currently at the Massena animal shelter are looking for their forever homes, and it won’t cost a penny to adopt them.
The Massena Humane Society is holding an online “Clear the Shelter” event, and the pets are available at no charge to their new families.
Anyone who is interested in adopting one of the animals must call the shelter at 315-764-1330 to schedule an appointment, and a private time will be allotted to visit.
Adoption fees are normally $85 for cats and kittens. They have been spayed or neutered and are up to date on their vaccinations.
Adoption fees are $140 and up for dogs and $200 and up for puppies. Like the cats, they have been spayed or neutered and are up to date on their vaccinations.
Information about the Humane Society’s animals that are available for adoption are posted on the Humane Society’s website, massena.petfinder.com.
Among the cats waiting for a forever home is Baxter, who is described as a domestic short hair mix, adult male, tabby. His “biography” says he’s friendly and affectionate, and is house-trained.
“Baxter is a friendly adult male,” Humane Society officials said. “He is neutered and ready for his forever home.”
Bammo, the one dog up for free adoption, is an adult — 4 to 6 years old — male shepherd and black lab mix. He’s described as “friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful, smart, protective, loves kisses,” and prefers a home without other dogs or cats.
“He is a big sweet boy, who always wants to be near someone,” Humane Society officials said. “Bammo loves people, but he does not like other dogs and he does not like cats.”
For more information about adopting Bammo or one of the eight cats, call the shelter at 315-764-1330. The facility is currently open by appointment only due to COVID-19.
