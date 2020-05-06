Enter the Furball Photo Contest

OSWEGO – The annual Furball event for the Oswego County Humane Society was originally scheduled to be held on April 25 this year. This event is now postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions on large gatherings. The new date is Saturday, Oct. 17. The Pet Photo Contest, a complimentary fundraiser that goes along with the event every year, will proceed online.
From the comfort of one’s own home, entrants can submit pictures of one or more pets. Prizes include a gift certificate for a professional pet photo session with Nature’s Palette Photography Art and personalized tote bags, coffee mugs and mouse pads printed with the winning photos.
The contest also includes an optional essay contest. Local business owner, Bill Reilly of the river’s end bookstore in the city of Oswego, will judge the submissions and choose a winner in each of two categories: entrants under 16 years of age and entrants over 16 years of age. Winners of the essay contest will receive a gift certificate for the river’s end bookstore.
The contest will end Sunday, May 10 at noon and winners will be contacted by the organization. All donations raised will go directly toward the Oswego County Humane Society’s foster/adoption program, pet food pantry, and spay/neuter clinic services for low income families.
For more information on the contest rules and how to enter, visit https://www.gogophotocontest.com/oswegocountyhumane.
